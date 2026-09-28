Duarte da Silva: Gold loses its anonymity, and SA's coal-fired ounce should worry

Gold's great virtue was that it was forgotten. Melt a wedding ring, a coin and Witwatersrand doré together and nobody could tell them apart. That is the end. From 1 January 2027, the LBMA's new Responsible Gold Guidance makes an audited biography a condition of the bar. Ace investment analyst Dr Duarte da Silva argues the documented ounce will sell first. The undocumented ounce gets pushed toward Dubai at a discount. Awkward for South Africa? Our deep-level ounce carries four times the world's average carbon. And the tailings retreaters, who stand to gain the most, made no submission we know of..By Dr Duarte da Silva*.Provenance is becoming price. The ounce that can prove what it is, where it came from and what it emitted clears into every market on earth; the ounce that cannot is being pushed, clause by clause, toward the one market that asks no questions and pays accordingly. The rulebook is being rewritten in London on a published timetable, and the recovery industry with the most to gain from it has not yet entered the room..Every ounce of gold used to be the same ounce; that was what made it money. This paper is about the end of that anonymity, which is deliberate and dated. The London Bullion Market Association closed consultation on the tenth version of its Responsible Gold Guidance on 10 July 2026; the final text is due in December and takes effect on 1 January 2027, and at its centre is a redrawing of what the market may call mined, secondary and by-product gold. The European Union has bolted origin and footprint to market access for six industrial sectors and is reviewing the regulation that already covers gold. The Emirates, under a 2024 decree, ask questions their dealers never asked. The jewellery houses audit to the bench. The ounce that travels with a file is becoming a different commodity from the ounce that does not, and the gap between them is becoming a price. For recovered gold — low-carbon, documented to the gram — that is not a compliance burden. It is the opening the second-life industry has waited thirty years for. .THE END OF ANONYMITYI. When every ounce was the same ounce Gold’s oldest property is forgetfulness. Melt a temple roof, a wedding ring, a Spanish coin and a bar of Witwatersrand doré together and the crucible returns fine gold at 999.9 parts per thousand with no memory of any of them. That amnesia is what made gold money. Oil carries the chemistry of its field; a diamond carries the inclusions of its pipe; refined gold carries nothing, and for fifty centuries the market wanted nothing else from it. .That property is now being taken away, in writing. The instruments have dull names — responsible sourcing guidance, chain-of-custody standards, country-of-origin declarations, carbon disclosure, a bar-integrity database — and their combined effect is to attach a biography to bullion. The crucible still forgives; the file does not. From 1 January 2027 every refiner on the London Good Delivery List must report the country of origin of its feed monthly, and from the 2027 year-end every one of them is audited against a standard that defines mined, secondary and by-product gold in separate words. The consequence is a gradient. The fuller the file, the more markets an ounce clears into; the thinner the file, the fewer; and the ounce with no file at all is left to the buyer who asks nothing and discounts for it. South Africans already know one form of this repricing. In August 2026 the market valued a Johannesburg deep-level producer at about 8,500 dollars for every ounce it produces in a year, and the North American and Australian seniors at 14,700 to 27,600: the jurisdiction discount, forty to seventy per cent off for an African address. Provenance is the same discount applied one ounce at a time, and it is the only version of it a producer can do anything about. A country cannot change its politics by Christmas. An operator can build a file in a year. The crucible still forgives, but the file does not. An ounce now travels with its biography — and the file, not the fineness, decides where it may go and what it is worth there. EXHIBIT A · The quarter nobody brands II. Recycled gold is already twenty-eight per cent of the market The World Gold Council’s ledger for 2025 reads: total supply 5,002 tonnes; mine production 3,672 tonnes, a record; recycled gold 1,404 tonnes, the most since 2012 — twenty-eight per cent of supply and thirty-eight per cent of what the mines produced. The first half of 2026 ran at the same share. China, the largest mining country, produced about 380 tonnes in 2025 on the USGS count; the world’s recycling stream is nearly four Chinas, and no listed miner comes near it. Almost all of it trades unbranded. It goes into the same bars as everything else, claims nothing, carries nothing, and the one commercial property that distinguishes it is destroyed at the refinery door. The LBMA’s country-of-origin analysis gives the shape; its latest edition, published in 2025, covers the 2023 returns of the sixty-six refiners then on its gold Good Delivery List, and the report on 2024 has not yet appeared: 1,868 tonnes of mined feed, 44 of them from artisanal miners, against 3,247 tonnes of unprocessed, melted and mixed recycled material before industrial by-products and legacy stocks are added — 718 tonnes of it of Chinese origin and 669 Swiss. The accredited refiners of the world remelt three-quarters more previously refined gold than they take from mines, and almost none of it leaves carrying that fact. The second quarter of 2026 carries a warning. Recycling fell thirteen per cent on the quarter as the price came off its January record, and Indian recycling fell thirty-eight. Jewellery scrap answers price and then runs out: the household that sold a bangle at 5,000 dollars has no second bangle at 4,300. The recovered streams — tailings, industrial by-products, electronic scrap — arrive whether or not the price is rising, and they accumulate while nobody treats them. The property the file will price is not ‘recycled’ in the loose sense but the footprint, and the footprint has never been priced, for a reason any bullion dealer would give at once: a claim that cannot be verified is worth nothing, and until recently the claim could not be verified. That is what has changed. Chain-of-custody standards now follow metal from intake to bar; refinery audits separate feed streams that were once commingled on arrival; a Good Delivery refinery published the first ISO audited product footprint in April 2025; and the LBMA’s Gold Bar Integrity database, which held eighty-five per cent of Good Delivery refiners by May 2025, becomes compulsory in 2027. A provable property with a cost advantage under it is a premium waiting for a standard, and the standard is now being written. The footprint numbers themselves come in Section VII. Recycled gold is twenty-eight per cent of world supply — nearly four Chinas — and it trades unbranded, its one distinguishing property destroyed at the refinery door. A provable property with a cost advantage under it is a premium waiting for a standard. EXHIBIT B · The country that invented the branded ounceIII. The Krugerrand precedent, read both ways South Africa proved that one ounce of gold can be worth more than another. The Krugerrand, first struck on 3 July 1967, was an ounce with a face, a name and a story, made to be owned rather than vaulted, and it created the retail gold market: more than thirty-six million coins struck between 1970 and 1980, more than ninety per cent of the world’s gold-coin market by 1980, and more than sixty million coins in the world’s drawers wearing a springbok. The Maple Leaf of 1979, the Eagle of 1986, the Panda, the Britannia and the Philharmoniker were each an admission that a South African mint had found what the bullion market had missed for five thousand years. Identity sells metal. The same identity made the coin the easiest gold on earth to sanction. Executive Order 12535, signed by President Reagan on 1 October 1985, barred the Krugerrand from the United States from 11 October; the European Community and Japan followed; the springbok that had carried the metal out carried the boycott home, and an anonymous bar in a Zurich vault never had that problem. A biography prices the ounce both ways — the story that earns the premium is the story that earns the discount — and that mechanism is now being written into every ounce by standard and by statute. The interim suspension of Shandong Gold Smelting from the Good Delivery List on 5 August 2026, after its addition to an American forced-labour list, is 1985 applied to a refinery instead of a coin. The file has already cut once this year. What identity is worth today is a smaller number than the history suggests. On the morning of 11 September 2026, with spot at 4,329 dollars, the cheapest random-year Krugerrand on offer from an American dealer was 4,367 — a premium of 0.87 per cent; a freshly struck 2026 coin, about four per cent. By midday on 16 September, with spot at 4,347, the cheapest offer had narrowed to 4,360 — 0.29 per cent. Fifty-nine years on, the most famous branded ounce on earth earns under one per cent for its brand. What the brand buys is not price but the first bid: the coin is recognised on sight in every bullion shop from Hong Kong to Houston, clears at once, and clears at a narrower spread than the anonymous bar in the next tray. That is the limit of the branded ounce and it governs everything that follows. Identity buys the first bid, the widest market and the narrowest spread, and in a five thousand-tonne market the first bid is worth more than a premium. The certified ounce is therefore South Africa’s own invention coming back at market scale, with the country’s own warning attached. The nation that taught the world to buy gold with a story, and learned in 1985 what happens when the story sours, knows better than any what the coming regime rewards: not anonymity, not virtue, not a premium, but an audited biography that clears first. The Krugerrand put a face on the ounce. The certified market puts a file behind it. South Africa invented the branded ounce in 1967, learned in 1985 that a biography prices metal both ways, and watches its coin earn under one per cent over spot today for pure recognisability. Identity buys the first bid, not a fat premium. EXHIBIT C · The rule book, open on the tableIV. Version ten, and the lines it draws The standard that matters sits in London. The Responsible Gold Guidance of the London Bullion Market Association is the gatekeeper of wholesale gold: compliance with it keeps a refinery on the Good Delivery List, and the list — sixty-seven gold refiners and eighty-six silver refiners in September 2026 — is what makes a bar acceptable to the vaults, the clearers, the exchange-traded funds and the central banks. The Guidance has been in force since 2012 and has been rewritten nine times, each version tighter than the last on conflict financing, money laundering, human rights and, lately, environmental disclosure. On 10 June 2026 the Association opened public consultation on Version 10; the consultation closed on 10 July; the final text is due in December; implementation runs from 1 January to 31 December 2027; the first audits against it cover the year ending 31 December 2027. The List is older than any mine on the Rand. The Bank of England set up the London Good Delivery List in 1750; the Association that administers it was formed in 1987; and for most of the twentieth century the bars on it came, above all, from one refinery on the East Rand. Rand Refinery was registered by the Chamber of Mines on 27 November 1920, accredited for Good Delivery in 1921, has been one of the list’s referees since 2003, has capacity for 600 tonnes a year and says on its own account that it has refined nearly a third of all the gold ever mined. Good Delivery is not a novelty being imposed on gold. It is gold’s oldest quality institution extending its certificate from fineness to biography. The consultation draft sorts gold by one test — has it been refined before? — and the words matter, because they do not fall where the loose word ‘recycled’ would put them. Mined Gold is “gold that originates from large and/or medium-scale mines or artisanal and small-scale mines and has never been previously refined”: alluvial gold, ore, concentrate, doré. Secondary Gold is “gold or gold bearing material that has been previously refined and does not come from a mine in its first gold life cycle”, in three sub-categories: melted gold, unprocessed gold in its original form or as fabrication scrap, and Industrial By-Product — “a gold-bearing material produced while processing another material”, the draft’s own examples being furnace flue dust, spent crucibles and floor sweepings. Investment Gold, at 995 fine and above for bars and 900 for coins, gets its own category. Mining By Product is the trace gold in lead, zinc or copper ore. Anything verifiably dated before 1 January 2012 is grandfathered with no origin determination required. And one sentence the by-product trade should pin above the intake scale: “Mixing of materials is not common practice and should be deemed a red flag.”The recovered feedstocks fall on two sides of that test. Circuit boards, handset scrap and e-waste concentrate are previously refined metal in a second life; so are furnace dust, slag and spent refractory from the by-product trade. Both walk into Secondary Gold with the file the draft requires. The gold in the Witwatersrand’s tailings — some 1,600 tonnes of it on the standard count — has never been through a refinery, and under the draft it is Mined Gold. A retreatment operator’s doré is primary gold in the file’s eyes, in the same category as a bar of Mponeng metal hoisted from four kilometres down, whatever the difference in footprint. The tailings ounce cannot call itself recycled under Version 10 as drafted. Any operator planning to sell it as recycled should stop. That is the reverse of what the second-life industry might have hoped. The line was not drawn around everything recovered rather than newly extracted; it was drawn around ‘previously refined’, which puts the lowest-carbon primary gold on earth — sand re-mined at surface on the operator’s own solar power — in the same category as the highest-carbon primary gold on earth, which is South African deep-level metal on a coal grid. The by-product ounce gets its label. The tailings ounce does not. What the tailings ounce can carry instead is a number: the footprint declaration, which under Version 10 travels as an audited figure rather than a category. A number is harder to earn than a label and harder to take away. The consultation closed on 10 July without, as far as the public record shows, a submission from the retreatment industry. The implementation year is still open. The draft draws its line at ‘previously refined’. The by-product ounce and the urban ounce are Secondary Gold and get the label. The tailings ounce is Mined Gold and does not — and will have to carry its footprint as a number instead..The rulebook, dated. The ounce’s biography becomes a condition of sale on a fixed calendar. EXHIBIT D · The regulatory pincerV. Brussels, Bern and Dubai close from the other sides While London redefines the product, Brussels, Bern and Dubai are redefining the market. The European Union has in five years bolted origin and footprint to market access for industrial metals: the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, whose paying phase began on 1 January 2026 for cement, iron and steel, aluminium, fertilisers, electricity and hydrogen, with the first certificates due for surrender on 30 September 2027; the Critical Raw Materials Act, in force since 23 May 2024, with its 2030 benchmarks of ten per cent of strategic raw materials extracted, forty per cent processed and twenty-five per cent recycled inside the Union; the Battery Regulation, whose digital passport becomes compulsory on 18 February 2027 and makes a product’s material biography a condition of sale; and the Ecodesign framework, under which steel’s passport is scheduled for 2026 and aluminium’s for 2027. Gold is the direct target of none of these. Gold already has its own instrument — the Conflict Minerals Regulation, applying to importers of tin, tantalum, tungsten and gold since 1 January 2021, whose review the Commission put out to tender in June 2026 — and a documentary architecture built for one metal costs almost nothing to extend to the next. Switzerland, which refines roughly a third of the world’s newly mined gold, has moved more slowly and said so. The revised Precious Metals Control Act, in force since 1 January 2023, obliges commercial buyers of melt material above 50,000 francs a year to register and to verify the seller’s identity and the legal origin of the metal. But on 6 March 2024 the National Council rejected, by 120 votes to 70, a proposal in the Customs Act debate that would have required the mine of origin to be declared on refined-gold imports. The Swiss file is voluntary, and the Swiss appetite for Emirati metal has grown: 420 tonnes worth 38.9 billion francs imported from the United Arab Emirates in 2025, almost three times the year before, and a further 233 tonnes worth 27.8 billion francs in the first seven months of 2026. That vote has now been overtaken on one origin, and it is the origin that matters most to Africa’s shadow trade. On 13 July 2026 the European Union prohibited the purchase, import and transfer of gold originating in Sudan, together with the sale of mercury and cyanide to the country and any brokering or financing of either; on 9 September 2026 the Federal Council adopted an identical measure, in force from 10 September, under the Ordinance on Measures against Sudan that has carried United Nations sanctions since 2005. Bern still does not ask the mine of origin as a rule. It now asks, of every bar, whether the answer is Sudan — and a refiner can only answer that question with a file. Dubai, where undocumented African gold goes, has changed its rules faster than its behaviour. The Financial Action Task Force took the Emirates off its grey list on 23 February 2024. Five weeks later Ministerial Decree 68 of 2024 extended OECD-style due diligence from refiners to every participant in the gold supply chain, dealers included, with third-party audits for refiners and fines of 50,000 to five million dirhams. The Emirati file exists on paper. The tonnage, as Section VI shows, went up. The demand side closes the pincer. Jewellery took 1,542 tonnes in 2025, thirty-one per cent of demand, and the houses that set its tone moved first: Chopard has bought only certified ethical gold since July 2018; Pandora, which calls itself the world’s largest jewellery brand, has crafted everything in recycled silver and gold since the second half of 2024 and puts the avoided emissions at 58,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year; LVMH committed in May 2021 to full traceability of its strategic supply chains by 2030. Investment demand follows through the funds, which hold only Good Delivery metal, so every tightening of the Guidance passes into the largest private vaults on earth without a fund manager lifting a pen. The official sector bought 863 tonnes in 2025 inside governance frameworks that treat documentation as a fiduciary comfort, and its slower first half of 2026, 345 tonnes, was bought the same way. The marginal buyer in every segment is an institution that prefers the documented ounce. The marginal seller who cannot document is bidding into a smaller room. None of these buyers pays a premium yet, or not much of one. All of them already pay a preference: the anonymous ounce clears last, into the thinnest bid. None of the great buyers pays a premium yet. All of them already pay a preference — and a durable preference is a premium that has not yet been printed. EXHIBIT E · The market the rules are closing onVI. Four hundred and thirty-five tonnes, and where they went Provenance is being priced from the bottom of the market too, and the bottom is African. SWISSAID’s count, published on 30 May 2024 and still the only continent-wide one: not less than 435 tonnes of gold left Africa undeclared in 2022, more than a tonne a day, worth about 31 billion dollars. Of those 435 tonnes, 405 went to the United Arab Emirates — ninety-three per cent — and 21 to Switzerland. Between 2012 and 2022 the Emirates took in 2,569 tonnes of undeclared African gold worth 115 billion dollars. Artisanal production leaving the continent without papers runs at 321 to 474 tonnes a year. SWISSAID’s update of 4 November 2025 made the picture worse. Emirati gold imports in 2024 came to 1,392 tonnes worth 105 billion dollars, 748 tonnes of them from Africa, up eighteen per cent. Sudan, at war, sent 29 tonnes directly and more through Egypt, Chad and Libya; Togo, which mines almost nothing, exported 52 tonnes worth four billion dollars. Ghana’s declared exports fell 229 tonnes short of its partners’ recorded imports over 2019 to 2023, a gap worth 11.4 billion dollars. Against all of that, the London refiners took 44 tonnes of artisanal gold with a file in 2023, the latest year the LBMA has reported. For every artisanal tonne that arrives at a certified refinery documented, between seven and eleven leave the continent undocumented. Since 10 September 2026 that Sudanese metal, and whatever leaks out overland behind it, is barred from both Brussels and Bern on paper; the Emirates, which took the 29 tonnes, have banned nothing, and Switzerland is still buying Emirati bars at record volume — 233 tonnes in the first seven months of 2026, against SWISSAID’s warning that Sudanese gold can reach Swiss refineries by way of Dubai. The two ends of that trade are being pushed toward the same file. Version 10’s due-diligence chapter rests on the same OECD guidance the Emirati decree cites, so the Emirati refiners that want to keep selling into Switzerland and the Swiss refiners that want to keep their London accreditation while taking Dubai’s metal are answering one questionnaire. The tonnage will not vanish; the Emirati and Swiss figures for 2024, 2025 and 2026 say it is growing. What is being set, refinery by refinery and suspension by suspension, is the price of anonymity, and the shadow ounce’s haircut is widening from a customs risk into a market-access risk. That is the fork for African gold, and a South African operator stands on the right side of it. As the certified regime tightens, the undeclared flow must either formalise through African channels that can generate the file or accept deeper discounts in fewer markets. Every tightening in London and Brussels raises the value of a compliant African channel, and every tonne the informal trade loses to the discount is a tonne available to whoever built the legal route. The country with the accredited laboratories, the refining licences and the refinery of record is not a bystander. It can be the landlord. Switzerland bought 420 tonnes of Emirati gold in 2025, almost three times the year before; the London refiners took 44 tonnes of artisanal gold with a file. From 2027 the origin is reported monthly. EXHIBIT F · The footprint, in numbersVII. What the fourth document actually says The second-life industry’s case rests on the footprint document, and the numbers are less flattering to South Africa than the industry assumes. S&P Global’s emissions curve, the widest census, puts 329 primary gold mines at an average of 792 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent per paid ounce in 2023, 39 kilograms lower than in 2021, with purchased electricity down to thirty-nine per cent of the total as grids cleaned up. The latest year is less kind. Metals Focus counts the eighteen largest miners at 29.9 million tonnes of scope-one and scope-two emissions in 2025, flat on the year, and 0.9 tonnes per gold-equivalent ounce, up seven per cent, as energy use per ounce rose to a record 10.2 gigajoules. Skarn Associates, whose model is the one that separates countries, forecast 856 kilograms an ounce for 2024 and has published nothing later outside its subscriber platform. The refining step is the small one: the World Gold Council’s value-chain study, still the only public estimate, put the refining of 1,168 tonnes of recycled gold at 4,228 tonnes a year — a tenth of a kilogram an ounce. Then the South African number. On Skarn’s estimate for 2023 the average South African primary ounce carries 3,249 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent — 3.2 tonnes, four times the world average — because the grid that hoists, cools and mills it burns coal and the deepest mines on earth draw the most power. Harmony’s own audited return for its South African operations in the year to June 2025 — its latest, the 2026 report being due in October — was 4.3 million tonnes on 1.32 million ounces, 3.27 tonnes an ounce, within one per cent of Skarn. South Africa produces about four per cent of the gold in Skarn’s database and accounts for forty-three per cent of the industry’s electricity emissions. Whatever the certified market comes to pay for a low-carbon ounce, the Witwatersrand’s underground ounce is the least likely on earth to earn it. A South African address is not a shortcut to a green premium. It is the opposite. The recovered ounce is not automatically clean either. It is clean when its power is. Turning a tonne of tailings sand into doré is pumping, milling, leaching and elution, and its footprint is the footprint of its electricity. In the year to June 2026 DRDGold generated 146,873 megawatt-hours from its 60- megawatt solar plant and 160-megawatt-hour battery against 216,357 megawatt-hours drawn from Eskom and the municipalities across the group, and Ergo’s grid draw fell from 13.6 to 8.6 kilowatt hours a tonne, a thirty-seven per cent reduction, with a further 30 megawatts of panels planned. Rand Refinery is expanding its solar to 5.4 megawatts to take 9,000 to 11,000 tonnes a year off its own footprint. A retreatment ounce on that power, with no hoisting, no ventilation and no comminution of hard rock, came out at about 1.6 tonnes in DRDGold’s 2026 year, down from two tonnes two years earlier as the panels came on — half the deep ounce, twice the world average, and falling. Pan African’s group ounce, on the grid with eight per cent renewable power, came out at 1.56 tonnes in its year to June 2026, down from 1.89 as the surface ounces grew in its mix. And a tailings ounce on coal power alone can be the dirtiest in the world: S&P put Sibanye-Stillwater’s Cooke tailings operation at 9,980 kilograms an ounce in 2023, the highest of all 329 mines it counted. The footprint document is not a birthright of the second-life industry. It is a number the industry must earn meter by meter and then publish — and the one Good Delivery refiner that has published one, MKS PAMP in April 2025, reported 303 kilograms an ounce on a general feed that was two-thirds mined, which shows what an audited supply chain can already put on paper..The ounce, by its power. Scope 1 and 2 per ounce of gold produced, latest published year for each (Kinross and the Metals Focus sample per gold-equivalent ounce; Harmony operations from combined GHG in its FY2025 operational report, the FY2026 report being due in October), on each company’s own disclosure. The South African column is a grid, not a geology; the only South African ounces below two tonnes are the ones with panels behind them. What is such a number worth? Aluminium went first, and the answer was a preference and a thin premium. Fastmarkets launched low-carbon aluminium differentials on 5 March 2021 for metal below four tonnes of carbon dioxide a tonne. By the end of that year the European differential stood at nought to ten dollars a tonne on standard ingot and twenty to thirty on value-added product, and in March 2026 Fastmarkets described spot markets, “dominated by traders without net zero-carbon commitments”, as showing “little or no upcharge, particularly for aluminium”, with the premium living in long-term contracts. On a 2,600-dollar metal that is nought to one per cent. The London Metal Exchange announced a sustainable-metal premium platform on 13 October 2025; its nickel pilot traded a quarter of what was offered. The metal was not new. The file was new, and the file bought access to the contracts, not a fat price. Gold’s own documented premia say the same. Fairmined pays certified artisanal producers 4,000 dollars a kilogram —about 124 dollars an ounce, 2.9 per cent at the 23 September close — and 6,000 for ecological gold mined without cyanide or mercury; Fairtrade pays 2,000 a kilogram, 1.5 per cent, and sold 1,284 kilograms in 2024, the latest year it has reported. Those are the only contracted provenance premia in gold, they attach to a tonne or two a year, and they are social premia for artisanal origin, not carbon premia for recovered metal. No wholesale premium for recycled or low carbon gold has ever been printed, and the bear will make the most of that in Section IX. The answer is the Krugerrand’s, and it does not need restating: what the file buys is access, and access is worth more than a premium the melting point would destroy anyway..The footprint ladder, in kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent per ounce, latest published figure for each source. Sources: Skarn Associates (2023 data), DRDGold and Pan African (FY2026), Metals Focus (2025 data), S&P Global (2023 data), MKS PAMP (April 2025), World Gold Council. The South African primary ounce is the dirtiest in the world by grid, not by geology. The South African deep ounce carries 3.2 tonnes of carbon, four times the world average. The recovered ounce is clean only when its power is — and the number must be earned, meter by meter, and published. EXHIBIT G · The South African hand VIII. The four documents, and who can produce them The South African hand is good and the game has only started. The certified market needs three things in every producing region: accredited assay and laboratory capacity to establish what the metal is; audited chain-of-custody channels to establish where it has been; and refining capacity under a recognised responsible-sourcing regime to turn documented feed into accepted bars. South Africa has all three, built over a century for other purposes and running below capacity. Rand Refinery can take 600 tonnes a year in a country that mined 88 to 90 tonnes in 2025, is owned by the five producers left, and has refereed the London list since 2003. The Diamond and Precious Metals Regulator has issued about 182 refining licences under the Precious Metals Act of 2005 in ten years, more than eighty per cent of them in Gauteng. The country recycles about ten tonnes of gold a year on Metals Focus’ count for 2021 and 2022, the latest published, a tenth of its primary output. And in June 2026 it sat at the Association’s first roundtable of international bullion centres with Switzerland, Turkey and the Emirates. The infrastructure of provenance is largely infrastructure the country already owns. The file itself is a plainer object than the language around it. A certified ounce arrives with four documents. An assay record: what the metal is, established by an accredited laboratory at intake. A custody record: an unbroken, audited chain of who held the material from source to refinery, which is what turns ‘secondary’ from a claim into a category the draft Guidance will accept. An origin declaration: where the feed arose — which dump, which scrap stream, which furnace, which jurisdiction — the document the smuggled ounce can never produce and the recovered ounce produces as a matter of course, because a retreatment operator knows its feedstock to the coordinates and a by-product processor knows it to the furnace campaign. And a footprint declaration: the emissions of the ounce’s production, a short ledger for recovered gold on owned power and a long one for deep-level gold on coal. None of the four is exotic. Every one is already generated somewhere inside a compliant operation as a consequence of operating lawfully. The certified market pays, in access, for paper the compliant operator already produces and throws away. Who cannot produce the file is the point. The deep primary producer can document custody and origin but not a flattering footprint; the carbon is in the hoisting and the grid, and no audit changes that. The shadow trader can produce none of the four; his business is the absence of the file, and from 2027 the absence is reported. The scrap aggregator in an unlicensed yard fails on custody the moment the question is asked. The recovered ounce from an accredited, licensed operation is the only ounce in the market that produces all four as a consequence of being what it is. Four documents — assay, custody, origin, footprint — and the recovered ounce produces all four by operating lawfully. The regime does not ask the second-life operator to become something new. It pays him for what he already is. The bear, metIX. What the sceptic rightly takes The bear on certification has four blows and the first lands hardest: premia in gold have always died at the melting point. Any bar can be re-refined into anonymity, arbitrage has crushed every attempt to price one ounce above another, and a certified ounce is worth its premium only until somebody melts it. He can add the aluminium record and the Krugerrand’s premium of under one per cent. Conceded, as physics and as market history. But the value of the certified ounce was never going to live in the metal. It lives in the transaction, and access does not melt. If a refinery cannot sell an undocumented bar to the vaults at all — which is what Good Delivery already means, and what the Shandong suspension demonstrated — the value of the file is not a percentage over spot. It is the difference between spot and the discount the anonymous ounce takes on its way to a market that will still have it. No study has measured that discount to the decimal and this paper does not claim to. The bear is right that nobody will pay five per cent for virtue. He is wrong about where the money is: the market is being rebuilt so that the anonymous ounce pays for its anonymity in bids it no longer receives. Second: standards can be captured, and a badly drawn definition can brand a melted bangle green while stranding recovered metal. Conceded, and it has partly happened in public. The consultation draft classes retreated tailings gold as Mined Gold on the single test of prior refining, which leaves the lowest-carbon primary ounce on earth without a label while the bangle gets one. A standard is as honest as the interests that turned up to write it, and the second-life industry did not turn up. That is a case for the implementation year and for Version 11, not for cynicism. The footprint number, unlike the label, is open to anyone who meters and publishes. Third: compliance costs fall heaviest on the smallest, and a carelessly designed provenance regime is one more wall between the artisanal digger and the legal market — it deepens the shadow trade it claims to fight. The 44 tonnes of artisanal gold that reached the London refiners in 2023, against 321 to 474 tonnes leaving Africa undocumented, say the wall is already built. This is the most serious objection of the four, and the answer is structural: the file must be built at the channel, not demanded of the digger. The licensed aggregator carries the audit so the miner does not have to. Design it that way and certification pulls the informal ounce toward the legal market; design it the other way and London and Brussels will have gold-plated the smugglers’ margin. Fourth: the buyers are softening. Jewellery consumption in the second quarter of 2026 was 278 tonnes, the lowest quarter since the pandemic; central banks bought their smallest first half since 2022; at 4,287 dollars, the 23 September close, the price is twenty-three per cent below the January record. A regime that prices provenance in a bull market may price nothing in a bear one. Conceded as a cycle. But the calendar does not move with the price: Version 10 takes effect on 1 January 2027, the database reports from the same day and the battery passport arrives on 18 February, whatever gold does. The bear disciplines the size of the premium, the honesty of the label and the design of the channel. The direction he does not touch. No one will pay five per cent extra for virtue. The market is being rebuilt so the anonymous ounce pays for its anonymity in bids it no longer receives — and access, unlike a premium in the metal, does not melt. The verdictX. The ounce with a biography The modern gold market was remade by a buyer — the central bank, taking hundreds of tonnes a year, indifferent to the jewellery cycle, re-monetising the metal from the demand side. The next remaking comes from a seller: the producer whose ounce carries a biography. Between them they describe the market South African producers will sell into for a generation: price set by official demand, access set by documentation, and the spread between documented and anonymous metal widening with each version of each standard. The programme has five parts. Answer the implementation: the final text arrives in December and the implementation year runs through 2027, so the retreatment and by-product operators, individually and through the Minerals Council and the recyclers’ associations, should put their production and footprint data in front of the Association before the first audits and hold a written position on the Mined-versus-Secondary line for Version 11. Build the file as a product: every accredited operator should be able to hand a buyer the four documents for any lot by the end of 2027, because the database will be asking. Meter the power: a footprint declaration is worth what the meter says, and an operator running retreatment on owned solar should publish kilograms of carbon dioxide per ounce every year against the world’s 792 on S&P’s count and South Africa’s 3,249. Register the mark: African recovered gold needs a name the way South African gold needed one in 1967, and the first credible mover defines the category — with 1985 written on the back of the coin. And keep the claim honest: the tailings ounce is Mined Gold under the draft, and an operator who sells it as recycled loses the file’s trust faster than any premium is earned. There is a version of the next decade in which none of this is claimed. Version 10 is written by the interests that answered; the by-product category crystallises around European scrap and Swiss custody; the footprint number is published by the refiners of Ticino and not by the retreaters of Gauteng; and African recovered gold — the best-audited, lowest-carbon primary ounces in the market — sells on into the anonymous pool at flat spot, its file unbuilt, while the continent’s undocumented 435 tonnes deepen their discount at the other end. Nothing in that outcome would be unlawful. It would be the Witwatersrand pattern of the last thirty years — the value present, the category unclaimed, the margin collected by whoever filed the paperwork first — repeated at the scale of the whole market. .Read more:.Duarte da Silva: The R950bn safe South Africa already has the key to.I do not think the premium is the prize, and I would not build a business on it. The prize is the bid. The recovered ounce — surface, by-product, urban — is the best-documented gold in existence, produced by listed companies under accredited laboratories in a jurisdiction with a century of refining pedigree. Every force in this paper runs in its favour except the one the industry controls, which is assertion. The Witwatersrand spent a century selling anonymous ounces at whatever the ring said they were worth. From 2027 the market pays for memory. No gold on earth has a better story to tell, and somebody has to file it. .THE NEXT GOLD MARKET PAYS FOR MEMORY: THE OUNCE WITH A BIOGRAPHY CLEARS FIRST, AND THE ANONYMOUS OUNCE PAYS FOR ITS SILENCE. Twenty eight percent of supply is already recycled and unbranded. The rules take effect on 1 January 2027 - The second life industry should be in the room. .*Dr Duarte F da Silva • Capital Markets Strategist • Managing Director, Northbound Processing • Germiston, September 2026.A note on the figuresEvery figure in this paper was re-verified against its source on 16 September 2026 and brought to the latest published release on 24 September 2026; where an older figure remains it is because no later one has been published, and the text says so. The sources follow. Gold supply and demand — total supply 5,002.3 t, mine production 3,671.6 t, recycled 1,404.3 t (28.1% of supply; highest since 2012), jewellery 1,542.3 t (30.8% of demand), central-bank net purchases 863.3 t (Poland 102 t, Kazakhstan 57 t, Brazil 43 t, China 27 t) for 2025; Q1 2026 recycled 366.0 t, Q2 2026 326.1 t (−6% y/y, −13% q/q; India −17% y/y, −38% q/q), H1 2026 mine output 1,867 t (record), Q2 2026 jewellery consumption 278.2 t, H1 2026 central-bank purchases 345 t and the revision of Q1 from 243.7 t to 57 t: World Gold Council, Gold Demand Trends, full-year 2025 (29 January 2026), Q1 2026 (29 April 2026) and Q2 2026 (30 July 2026). China’s mine output ~380 t in 2025: USGS Mineral Commodity Summaries 2026. LBMA — Responsible Gold Guidance Version 10 public consultation (opened 10 June 2026, closed 10 July 2026; publication December 2026; implementation 1 January to 31 December 2027; first audits for the year ending 31 December 2027) and the consultation draft’s definitions of Mined Gold, Secondary Gold (sub categories Melted Gold, Unprocessed Gold and Industrial By-Product), Investment Gold and Mining By-Product, the 1 January 2012 grandfathering date and the “mixed materials” red-flag sentence, quoted verbatim: LBMA, RGG v10 Public Consultation Draft, June 2026; Good Delivery List of 67 gold and 86 silver refiners (LBMA current lists, 24 September 2026); Gold Bar Integrity database at 85% of GDL refiners (8 May 2025), mandatory monthly country-of-origin reporting from 2027 (LBMA, 11 February 2026); Country of Origin Analysis Report 2025, the latest published (2023 data; no report on 2024 data had appeared by 24 September 2026: mined 1,868 t, of which LSM 1,824 t and ASM 44 t; unprocessed, melted and mixed recycled material 3,247 t excluding industrial by-products and legacy stocks; China 718 t, Switzerland 669 t, Italy 136 t, Germany 98 t); origins of the London Good Delivery List (Bank of England, 1750; LBMA 1987); the first International Bullion Centres roundtable, on the margins of the LBMA/WGC summit of 17–19 June 2026; Shandong Gold Smelting interim suspension effective 5 August 2026 (LBMA statement, 4 August 2026). SWISSAID, “On the Trail of African Gold”, press release of 30 May 2024 (≥435 t smuggled in 2022, ~US$31bn; 405 t to the UAE, 21 t to Switzerland; UAE 47%, Switzerland 21%, India 12% of all African gold exports; 2,569 t / US$115.3bn to the UAE 2012–2022; undeclared ASM 321–474 t/yr); SWISSAID update of 4 November 2025 (UAE imports 1,392 t / US$105.4bn in 2024, 748 t from Africa, +18%; Sudan 29 t direct; Togo 52 t; Uganda 31 t; Rwanda 19 t; SWISSAID press release of 10 September 2026 on the Swiss Sudan ban: Switzerland imported 420 t (CHF 38.9bn) from the UAE in 2025, almost three times 2024, and 233 t (CHF 27.8bn) in January–July 2026; Sudan produces an estimated 80–90 t a year (presseportal.ch; Miningmx, 10 September 2026); no later continent-wide SWISSAID smuggling count than that of 30 May 2024); SWISSAID on Ghana, 11 June 2025 (229 t export–import gap 2019–2023, US$11.4bn; ~34 t of undeclared ASM gold in 2023). Krugerrand: first struck 3 July 1967; >36 million coins 1970–1980; ~22 million imported into the US 1974–85; >90% of the world gold-coin market by 1980; >60 million coins and >53 million ounces sold (Rand Refinery, SA Mint, standard numismatic references); Executive Order 12535 of 1 October 1985, effective 11 October 1985; retail premium 0.87% (US$37.64 over spot US$4,329.45; lowest random-year dealer offer US$4,367.09; 2026-dated BU ~4%) on the morning of 11 September 2026, and 0.29% (US$12.40 over spot US$4,347.26; lowest offer US$4,359.66) at 12:01 pm US Eastern on 16 September 2026 (FindBullionPrices). Rand Refinery: registered 27 November 1920; Good Delivery 1921; LBMA referee since 2003; 600 t/yr capacity; shareholders AngloGold Ashanti 42.41%, Sibanye-Stillwater 33.15%, DRDGold 11.30%, Harmony 10.38%, Gold Fields 2.76% (LBMA, Spotlight on the South African market); “nearly one third of all gold ever mined” on the refinery’s own account; solar expansion to 5.4 MW cutting 9,000– 11,000 t CO₂ (Mining Weekly, 19 March 2025). EU: CBAM definitive period from 1 January 2026 (Regulation (EU) 2025/2083; cement, iron and steel, aluminium, fertilisers, electricity, hydrogen; first surrender 30 September 2027); Battery Regulation (EU) 2023/1542 passport from 18 February 2027; Critical Raw Materials Act in force 23 May 2024 (10/40/25% benchmarks for 2030); Conflict Minerals Regulation (EU) 2017/821 applying from 1 January 2021, review tender June 2026; ESPR working plan COM(2025)187 (steel delegated act 2026, aluminium 2027). Switzerland: roughly one-third of newly mined gold refined (Swissinfo, 17 November 2025); revised Precious Metals Control Act in force 1 January 2023; National Council vote of 6 March 2024 on the Customs Act minority proposal (120–70). UAE: FATF grey-list removal 23 February 2024; Ministerial Decree 68 of 2024 (29 March 2024). Jewellery houses: Chopard 100% ethical gold from July 2018; Pandora 100% recycled silver and gold (announced 23 September 2024), ~58,000 t CO₂/yr avoided; LVMH LIFE 360, 100% traceability by 2030 (5 May 2021); WJI 2030 progress report, 9 July 2026. Carbon: 792 kg CO₂e per paid ounce across 329 primary gold mines in 2023, −39 kg on 2021, 46.63 Mt CO₂e, scope 2 39% of the total, Cooke (Sibanye-Stillwater tailings) 9,980 kg/oz the highest (S&P Global Commodity Insights, “Primary gold GHG emissions intensities decline”, reported 9 January 2025); 18 largest gold miners, 2025: scope 1+2 29,898 kt CO₂e, flat, intensity 0.9 t CO₂e/GEO (+7%), energy 10.2 GJ/oz, a record (Metals Focus, Gold ESG Focus 2026, via MINING.COM, 21 September 2026); 856 kg CO₂e/oz primary-gold forecast for 2024, 50.5 Mt CO₂e scope 1+2 in 2023, South African average 3,249 kg CO₂e/oz (2023) and 43% of gold’s scope-2 emissions on ~4% of output (Skarn Associates, Bulletin #44, 3 September 2024 — the latest public Skarn gold figure, later data being subscriber-only; Ulrich, Trench and Hagemann, Journal of Cleaner Production 340, 2022, give 2,754 kg/oz for South Africa on 2018 data); Harmony South African operations FY2025 scope 1 49,603 t and scope 2 4,255,984 t on 1,315,478 oz = 3.27 t/oz (Harmony sustainability data tables 2025 — the latest published; FY2026 emissions not yet released, FY2026 production 1,429,551 oz group and 38,560 kg in South Africa, results of 27 August 2026); DRDGold scope 2 233,666 t on 155,577 oz in FY2026 and 62.9 t/kg (1.96 t/oz) in FY2025 (DRDGold FY2026 results and ESG Report 2025); Pan African FY2026 scope 1 17.8 kt and scope 2 408.2 kt = 426.0 kt on 272,374 oz sold = 1.56 t CO₂e/oz, renewables 8.1% of electricity (Climate and Nature Report 2026, 16 September 2026), against 1.89 t in FY2025; Harmony per - operation GHG and electricity (Kusasalethu 544 kt on 116,675 oz; Mponeng 1,057 kt on 333,402 oz; Mine Waste Solutions 244 kt on 96,323 oz; Harmony Operational Report FY2025); Kinross 707 kg CO₂e/GEO (2025 Sustainability Report, 1 June 2026); AngloGold Ashanti scope 1+2 1.81 Mt on 3.09 Moz in 2025, ~585 kg/oz by the author’s division (Annual Report 2025; 2024 restated to 1.50 Mt); Gold Fields and Newmont are omitted from the table because their 2025 per-ounce figures could not be verified from the published files; intensities per ounce in the table are the author’s divisions of each company’s disclosed scope 1+2 by its disclosed ounces; electricity 40–45% and diesel 30–35% of mining emissions, ~126 Mt CO₂e for the value chain, 4,228 t CO₂e/yr for refining 1,168 t of recycled gold (World Gold Council, “Gold and climate change”, October 2019); 9,729.93 kg CO₂e/kg for General Feed Gold Grains, ~64% mined and ~36% recycled feed, reporting period July 2023–June 2024 (MKS PAMP, ISO 14067 product footprint, April 2025). DRDGold power: solar 146,873 MWh against group grid draw 216,357 MWh in FY2026 (Ergo alone 156,563 MWh), Ergo grid intensity 13.6 to 8.6 kWh/t, a further 30 MW planned (DRDGold FY2026 results, 19 August 2026; 60 MW solar and 160 MWh battery). Aluminium: Fastmarkets low-carbon differentials launched 5 March 2021 (≤4 t CO₂e/t; Europe P1020 US$0–10/t and VAP US$20–30/t by November 2021; US differentials launched 3 November 2023, VAP first positive at US$0.01/lb on 5 April 2024; “little or no upcharge” in spot, 17 March 2026); LME sustainable-metal premium roadmap, 13 October 2025 (CPAL, Dubai, administrator; nickel pilot 1,942 t offered, 488 t traded). Provenance premia: Fairmined US$4,000/kg and US$6,000/kg ecological, minimum price 95% of LBMA (Fairmined Standard); Fairtrade US$2,000/kg, 1,284 kg sold in 2024, the latest reported (Fairtrade International). South Africa: ~182 refining licences in ten years, >80% in Gauteng, recycled gold ~10 t a year in 2021–22, the latest published estimate (LBMA, “Spotlight on the South African market”, chapter 4, Metals Focus; SWISSAID African Gold Report); mine output 88.5–90 t in 2025 (Minerals Council; USGS); Precious Metals Act 37 of 2005. Market value per annual ounce, August 2026 (Harmony ~US$8,500 against US$14,700– 27,600 for the North American and Australian seniors): author’s calculation from market data of 10–11 August 2026 (Harmony FY2026 production 1,429,551 oz). Gold: US$4,287.39/oz spot close on Wednesday 23 September 2026 (Trading Economics), 23.3% below the record; record US$5,589.38 on 28 January 2026 (intraday spot; feeds range to US$5,608 across 28–29 January); USD/ZAR ~16.35 (23 September 2026, Trading Economics; ECB reference 16.3471), giving about R70,100/oz and R2,254/g. All characterisations of the LBMA consultation draft are the author’s reading of the published text; no outcome is predicted. Sudan gold measures: Council of the European Union, 13 July 2026, strengthening the Sudan sanctions regime (prohibition on the purchase, import and transfer of gold originating in Sudan; sale, supply, transfer and export of mercury and cyanide to Sudan; related technical, brokering and financial assistance); Swiss Federal Council decision of 9 September 2026, in force 10 September 2026, amending the Ordinance on Measures against Sudan (RU 2026 462) to prohibit the purchase, import and transit of Sudanese gold, related financial services and the supply of gold-extraction chemicals, with 36 persons and entities already listed (Swissinfo, 10 September 2026; frontaliereticino.ch) — added 22 September 2026. Northbound Processing • Germiston, September 2026. The Gold Papers — Paper 24. This article does not constitute investment advice. The LBMA consultation is characterised from its published documents; the smuggling figures are SWISSAID’s as cited; the carbon figures are the cited studies’ and vary with grid, depth and method. The author operates a business in the metals-recovery trade that a broad secondary gold category would benefit.