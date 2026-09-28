A worker checks gold granules at a refinery smelter.
A worker checks gold granules at a refinery smelter.Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg
Gold

Duarte da Silva: Gold loses its anonymity, and SA's coal-fired ounce should worry

Gold’s new traceability rules could reshape South Africa’s mining industry.
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Dr Duarte da Silva
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