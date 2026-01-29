Gold
Gold and silver surge to record highs as debasement trade accelerates
Gold hits record above $5,500 as weak dollar, bond turmoil, geopolitics and dovish Fed bets fuel breakneck rally.
Key topics:
Gold and silver hit record highs as investors flee bonds, currencies, and risk
Weaker dollar, dovish Fed bets, and debasement trade fuel precious metals rally
Geopolitical tensions and liquidity strains raise volatility and reversal risks
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By Yihui Xie