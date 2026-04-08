Gold
Gold triumphs as economists lose the bet
Gold rallies amid geopolitical tension and rising bond yields
Key topics:
Gold nears $5,000 as central banks buy at record pace.
Gold outperforms Treasuries amid Iran tensions and distrust.
Central banks view gold as geopolitical insurance, not inflation hedge.
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By Aaron Brown