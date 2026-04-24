Gold
Hlelo Giyose: The many ways gold is misunderstood
Why gold’s “price” reflects shifting currencies and why South Africa is losing ground in a global gold economy
Key topics:
Gold price is misleading; USD strength drives apparent gold moves
Gold as ultimate store of value vs risky investments across asset classes
SA gold decline; AngloGold exit; Switzerland dominates global refining
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By Hlelo Giyose*