Gold
The weird, wild story of humanity’s obsession with gold
A new book charts the gilded history of an ancient asset
Key topics:
Gold’s ancient allure and role in wealth and power history
Debate over gold standard vs fiat currency system critique
Gold’s modern role in reserves geopolitics and investing
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