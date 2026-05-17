The weird, wild story of humanity’s obsession with gold
Gold

The weird, wild story of humanity’s obsession with gold

A new book charts the gilded history of an ancient asset
Published on

Key topics:

  • Gold’s ancient allure and role in wealth and power history

  • Debate over gold standard vs fiat currency system critique

  • Gold’s modern role in reserves geopolitics and investing

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

From The Economist, published under licence. The original article can be found on www.economist.com
© 2025 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

The Economist

Loading content, please wait...
BizNews
www.biznews.com