Mine dump on the outskirts of Johannesburg.
Mine dump on the outskirts of Johannesburg.Gallo Images
Gold

Duarte da Silva: Joburg's mine dumps hold $215bn of gold, two-thirds is on nobody's books

Johannesburg’s mine dumps conceal vast gold and uranium wealth left largely untapped.
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Dr Duarte da Silva
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