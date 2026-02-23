Gold
Ruchir Sharma on the FT: Gold enters the storybook phase
Its price is now far above levels suggested by fundamental forces, but it’s hard to see what might stop its ascent
Key topics:
Gold rally now driven by investor demand, not fundamentals
Real rates and inflation models no longer explain prices
Momentum strong amid risk stories; valuations look extreme
By Ruchir Sharma