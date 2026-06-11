Last call: Why SA's discarded gold assets are now the world's most compelling trade

At today’s record gold prices, a forgotten chapter of South Africa’s mining story is quietly reawakening. Once dismissed and written off, vast resources, dormant infrastructure, and hard-won geological knowledge are suddenly back in focus as economics shift dramatically. Investors who once looked elsewhere are beginning to reconsider what was abandoned at far lower prices. Beneath the surface lies a contest between hesitation and conviction, where timing may define generational outcomes. The opportunity is not obvious, not widely owned, and not waiting for consensus to catch up. Those who understand the shift early may find themselves positioned before the repricing completes..By Dr Duarte F da Silva.Attention, investment community. There is a resource, one of the largest underdeveloped mineral endowments on earth, that was closed, written off and abandoned at gold prices between $300 and $800 an ounce. The price today is around $4,500. The resource is still there. The infrastructure is still there. The geology is documented. The access rights exist. The operating businesses proving the model are listed, audited and generating returns that would be exceptional in any jurisdiction on earth. And the majority of the investment community is not in this trade. This is not a development finance appeal. This is a return argument built on arithmetic that has not yet been fully priced. The investors who move now will look obvious in retrospect. Those who wait for consensus will pay consensus prices — if they get access at all..The mines were not exhausted. They were closed at prices that no longer exist. That distinction is worth hundreds of billions of dollars — and most of your portfolios have none of it..A Country That Was Once Worth Nothing.In the mid-nineteenth century, the land that would become South Africa's economic heartland had nothing to recommend it. Dry, landlocked, sparsely populated — the colonial powers organising the world's capital flows had no interest. The British held it and didn't want it. The Boers had trekked into it precisely because nobody else would follow. Then, in 1867, a child picked up a stone on the banks of the Orange River. It was a diamond. Twenty years later, a prospector cracked open a rock on a Witwatersrand ridge and found gold. Within a decade, Johannesburg, a city that had not existed, was producing a quarter of the world's gold output. The JSE was founded in 1887, nine years after the first discovery, because the capital markets financing this industry needed a home. That shift — from scrubland nobody wanted to the engine of a global commodity supercycle in less than thirty years — was not geological luck. It was built. Capital formation, engineering ingenuity, metallurgical innovation and the organisational drive to go deeper, work lower grades, push harder. South Africa did not stumble onto gold. It constructed an entire industrial civilisation around it. None of that disappeared. It was neglected, starved of investment, allowed to contract. But the knowledge is still here. The engineering tradition is still here. The track record of extraction and innovation through every conceivable adversity — wars, sanctions, depression, political upheaval — is still here. Walk into any operating gold facility in Gauteng today and you will find people who know this geology the way a surgeon knows anatomy. That is not nothing. That is not replaceable offshore..South Africa built a quarter of the world's gold output from nothing. That knowledge does not evaporate. It waits for capital with the sense to recognise it..The Mispricing.Gold output has fallen 90 percent from the 1970 peak. Mining's GDP share has dropped from 21 percent to below six. The gold sector workforce has shrunk from over 500,000 to roughly 94 000. Every one of those facts is true — and every one of them reflects decisions made at gold prices between $300 and $1 200 an ounce, not $4 500. Peer-reviewed research puts the remaining underground resource in the Witwatersrand Basin at 48 100 tonnes — almost exactly what has been extracted since 1887. Surface tailings across Gauteng hold further recoverable material on a scale that conventional processing assumptions have consistently underestimated. At today's price, this endowment is worth hundreds of billions. The market has priced almost none of it. West Wits Mining's Qala Shallows project — South Africa's first new underground gold mine in fifteen years — runs at all-in sustaining costs at $1 181 per ounce. The margin at current prices exceeds $3 000 per ounce, on ground the market had long since written off. Harmony Gold is working through a 5.7 million ounce waste retreatment evaluation. Sibanye-Stillwater's Burnstone project sat suspended for years waiting for the economics to justify it. They do now, decisively. The repricing is underway in the large operators. Below them, it has barely begun..Why Offshore Is the Wrong Direction.The investment community's response to all of this has been, broadly, to take money out of South Africa. Offshore instruments — liquid, familiar, already priced for the gold move — have absorbed capital that should be working harder at home. The February 2022 Regulation 28 amendment, which raised the offshore pension allocation ceiling from 30 to 45 percent — since acknowledged by the Finance Minister as a mistake, still uncorrected — gave that outflow both mandate and momentum at the worst possible time. The large-cap South African gold counters with international coverage already reflect the price environment. The alpha sits beneath them — in the operationally committed, domestically scaled businesses that know the ground, know the communities and have the metallurgical capability to work the assets that the majors can't justify at their scale. That world is generating returns. It is almost entirely off the radar of capital that left. The mining house model that produced the Witwatersrand's output worked not because of size but because of presence. Patient, vertically integrated, embedded in the asset over decades. Offshore liquid proxies capture the gold price. They do not drill the next resource, employ the next generation of engineers, fund the next processing innovation or build the next business that institutional investors will want to own in five years. That work requires capital that stays..Offshore proxies capture the gold price. They do not build the industry. That requires capital with the conviction to stay..The clearest evidence that the deterrent is policy, not geology, is where the capital has gone instead. South Africa’s share of Africa’s exploration budget has collapsed from 35 percent in 2007 to 7 percent today — a fall from $403 million to $121 million, in a period when the gold price has increased fivefold. The Fraser Institute’s 2025 Annual Survey of Mining Companies ranked South Africa 68th out of 82 global mining jurisdictions on its Investment Attractiveness Index, scoring 70th out of 82 on Policy Perception alone — behind Tanzania, which ranked 34th overall after rising from 67th just four years earlier. Tanzania improved its score by attracting major operators including AngloGold Ashanti’s Geita mine to continued investment, offering the stability and procedural clarity that South Africa once took for granted. Zambia and the DRC — jurisdictions with their own considerable governance risks — are capturing increasing shares of the continental exploration budget that South Africa has surrendered.Bloomberg reported in March 2026 that South Africa’s mineral exploration spending declined for the seventh consecutive year, reaching $43.9 million in 2025, a 95 percent reduction from its $900 million peak in 2006. The same record gold price that should be attracting capital at scale is instead highlighting the structural barriers that make South Africa uniquely difficult to invest in: licence approval timelines averaging 18 to 24 months, overlapping jurisdictional requirements, MPRDA amendment proposals that would extend ministerial discretion over transfers and encumbrances, and BEE compliance frameworks that major international operators have cited explicitly when redirecting capital to Australia, Ghana, and the Americas. AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields, and Anglo American have all materially reduced their South African footprint in recent years. The pattern is not conjecture. It is a documented capital allocation decision by the firms that know this geology best — and chose to deploy elsewhere. That deterrent is real. It is also exactly why the assets remain mispriced..The capital is not absent from Africa. It is absent from South Africa. That is a policy verdict, not a geological one..The ESG Case Is the Return Case.Responsible investment frameworks do not push capital away from South African gold. They distinguish between mining paradigms — and that distinction, made correctly, points directly toward the tailings retreatment operations that are generating the strongest returns in the sector. Surface retreatment leaves no new excavation footprint. It eliminates acid mine drainage — a toxic legacy that has poisoned Gauteng's water table for generations and that neither government nor the majors have the balance sheet to fully remediate. It frees land in peri-urban communities that have lived next to these dumps since the 1890s. It uses less energy than any deep-level equivalent. DRDGOLD's Ergo operation in Germiston processes 1.7 million tonnes of tailings per month — it is, functionally, an environmental clean-up company that generates gold. Pan African Resources has committed R5.3 billion across its Mogale and Soweto tailings projects, generating strong margins while dismantling a liability the state cannot afford. The environmental argument and the financial argument have arrived at the same place. Waiting for one to validate the other is no longer a defensible position..A Call to the Industry Itself.This piece is addressed to investors. But investors can only allocate to what exists — and what exists is shaped by what the South African mining industry is willing to build. So a word directly to the operators, the explorers, the mid-tier producers and the entrepreneurial businesses working the geology the majors have walked away from..Stop managing for survival. The numbers have changed..Margins around $3 000 per ounce. A Rand gold price at levels no one modelled. A surface tailings resource base that is vast, documented and increasingly processable with modern technology. A global capital market starved of credible, ESG-compliant precious metals exposure and actively looking for places to put money. These are not normal conditions. They do not last forever. The industry that is still in defensive posture — protecting the core, managing the cost base, deferring the commitment — is making the wrong call. This not a safe bet, it may border on breach of fiduciary duty. Every geological boundary drawn around existing operations was drawn at old prices. Drill past it. Every closed mine adjacent to your current footprint was evaluated at prices that bear no relationship to today's. Look at it again. Every tailings resource your processing assumptions wrote off as too low-grade or too complex, the metallurgy has moved. Run the numbers. The Witwatersrand Basin is not exhausted. It has been under-explored at prices that made ambition irrational. Those prices are gone..The industry that extends, explores, drills what was written off, and scales what others considered too small will own the next twenty years of South African gold. It will not be built by capital that relocated to Zurich. It will be built by South African operators who looked at $4,500 gold and decided this was the moment to grow — not cautiously, but with the full-throated conviction the price environment earns.That moment is now. It will not wait..Every geological assumption about what is viable was made at prices that are now history. The industry that rewrites those assumptions will define the next chapter. The one that doesn't will watch someone else do it..The Clock.DRDGOLD, Pan African Resources, Harmony Gold and Sibanye-Stillwater are generating exceptional margins and have growth pipelines built for a gold price the consensus spent years dismissing. The market hasn't caught up. That gap is the trade — but only for capital that is here, engaged and structured to access it, not watching from a distance through a liquid proxy. A country that had nothing until 1867 built the most productive gold industry in the history of the world. It did it in one generation, on a dry plateau, with imported capital, imported engineering and sheer institutional will. It then kept it running through conditions that would have shuttered any equivalent operation anywhere else on earth. The resource is still here. The knowledge is still here. The price is the best it has ever been.What South Africa needs now is not patience. It has had patience in abundance, patience while capital left, while operations closed, while the geology sat waiting. What it needs is ambition. From the operators. From the investors who back them. From the institutions that set the rules under which both operate..South Africa has surprised the investment community before. Those who were positioned made generational returns. Those who waited for certainty found the trade had moved on without them..The gold is still there. The margins have never been better. The operating evidence is public and unambiguous.The smart money is moving. Don't be last..*Dr Duarte F da Silva is Managing Director of Northbound Processing, an operating secondary gold recovery business in Germiston, South Africa..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. 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