Sibanye's Kloof operations
Sibanye's Kloof operationsPhoto: Sibanye-Stillwater
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Dr Duarte da Silva: Sibanye's Burnstone decision

Sibanye’s Burnstone decision raises questions over why Kloof has not received the same rigorous investment test.
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Dr Duarte da Silva
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