Namola app helps Taxify in driver security campaign

Last year November I decided to sell my car, working from home and with Uber on hand I thought we could run as a one car family.

Almost six months later the concept is going strong but more frequent use of the ride-hailing app has opened my eyes to the genuine fear some of the drivers experience with ‘no-go’ zones. The Taxify driver who was burnt to death is a stark reminder.

This week in an attempt to improve passenger and driver safety, Taxify launched an in-app safety button with Namola – an emergency assistance app.

But surely law enforcement needs to do more to safeguard these drivers as some of the metered taxi drivers have taken the law into their own hands. Yet another task on Cyril’s to-do list.