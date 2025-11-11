Telling our own story: Africa’s truth, leadership, and the edge of Ubuntu

At Constitution Hill yesterday, during the launch of Professor Bonang Mohale’s Coming in from the Cold, I was reminded that storytelling is not entertainment it is resistance. Bonang spoke with his trademark clarity, humour, and moral courage: As a successful businessman, a father, an author and a true patriot whose ethics and leadership should find its way into the heart of business and every corner of South Africa.

“There is nothing more powerful than a truth developed by evidence.”

In that simple phrase lies the ethic that could transform our continent. He reminded us that if we do not tell our own story, someone else will edit it for us. For centuries, Africa’s narrative has been miswritten our maps drawn smaller, our history reduced to suffering and dependency.

Yet Africa is not a tale of deficiency. It is a story of abundance of people whose resilience has survived conquest, corruption, and despair. The edge we feel when we write our own story comes from centuries of erasure. We are fighting for memory, dignity, and authorship.