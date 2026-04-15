Algorithmic government and the hidden fallacies shaping AI policy

Logical fallacies are errors in reasoning that undermine the logic of an argument. They often stem from cognitive biases or flaws in reasoning that can mislead the listener or reader and lead to false conclusions. But these fallacies aren’t just academic curiosities; they have practical implications in that they can influence decision-making, public opinion, and policy debates. That’s why recognising and understanding these fallacies is so important for critical thinking and effective communication.

One person deeply engaged in the study of logical fallacies, especially in the context of technology and governance, is Till Straube. As a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Human Geography at Goethe University Frankfurt, he explores how these classical errors influence and manifest within algorithmic governance, with the goal of helping individuals avoid being swayed by arguments that sound persuasive but lack a logical foundation. Indeed, his work highlights the intersection of technology, policy, and societal impact. In doing so, it shows that the same fallacies that affect traditional arguments are also prevalent in discussions about digital technologies and their regulation.

For example, the “slippery slope” fallacy is a common rhetorical device Straube identifies in discussions about algorithmic governance. It involves suggesting that a minor starting point will lead to a chain of related events culminating in a significant (usually negative) effect. In the context of algorithms, this might manifest as the fear that incremental increases in surveillance capabilities could lead inexorably to a dystopian state of constant monitoring.

Another instance is the idea of “moving the goalposts”. This occurs when the criteria for proving a claim are continually adjusted to exclude evidence that might disprove it. In algorithmic contexts, this can happen when the success metrics for AI systems are constantly changed to paint a favourable picture of their effectiveness, regardless of actual performance or impact.

A third example Straube offers is the fallacy of “appeal to a better world”. This involves making unsubstantiated claims about the societal benefits of a technology. Proponents of certain AI technologies might argue, without sufficient evidence, that their implementation will lead to a more efficient, safe, or fair society, emphasising potential benefits while downplaying possible risks and failures.

Finally, “redrawing the blackbox” is a fallacy where the complexities or failures of part of a system are isolated or minimised to suggest that the rest of the system is sound. In algorithmic governance, this might involve claims that issues with AI are limited to problems with data inputs, rather than with the algorithms themselves, thus maintaining a veneer of technological infallibility.