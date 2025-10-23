The Arecibo message: Humanity's first broadcast to the stars

Until 1974, humanity had unintentionally transmitted high-frequency radio, TV, and radar into space, reaching thousands of nearby stars. But astronomers wanted to go further and send a message into the depths of the Milky Way. They wanted to send a message that had the potential to reach other intelligent lifeforms and communicate something more about our civilisation. So, in 1974 astronomers broadcast a message to the universe from a newly installed transmitter at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico. It wasn’t only a show of the observatory’s technological prowess but also an attempt to tackle the difficulties of communication across time, space, and cultures. Today, our list of questions continues to grow. The technology behind the Arecibo Observatory

The Arecibo Observatory was home toa megawatt transmitter attached to a 305-metre antenna. From this monument to our technological advancement, a coded message was broadcast on the 16th of November, 1974. Using a method similar to that of an old computer modem sending binary code over a landline, the message was broadcast for just under three minutes. Comprising 1 679 binary bits, the message was transmitted at a frequency of 2 380 MHz. The binary ones and zeros were communicated by shifting the signal’s frequency up and down over a range of roughly 10 Hz. Once decoded, the message would form an image 23 characters wide and 73 long.

The 20-gigawatt omnidirectional broadcast was directed towards a group of about 300 000 stars called the Great Cluster in Hercules, Messier 13. Though still in the Milky Way, this cluster of stars is 25 000 lightyears away. The Arecibo message was directed at this cluster because its age (11.65 billion years) and the number of stars increased the likelihood of the presence of intelligent life. That said, they would need to be more than intelligent; at the very least, they would need access to technology similar to that housed in the Arecibo Observatory just to detect the message.

Unfortunately, due to the mechanical stress placed on the Arecibo Observatory by natural disasters such as Hurricane Maria in 2017 and earthquakes in early 2020, the structure collapsed in December 2020.