Creating an island of hope for under-resourced schools in Franschhoek – Catherine Janse van Rensburg

Okay, just careful because the mic picks it up. Okay, you ready? Joining me in the studio for the Good Hope segment on business news is Catherine Janse van Rensburg Janssen from Rensburg, founder of the Bridges Outdoor Education Program. It's a nonprofit organization that runs overnight camps for under-resourced pupils aged 10 to 13. That's in the grades of five to seven years, in Franschhoek in the Western Cape. Well, hi Catherine Janse van Rensburg. I'm keen to hear about your program.

Hello, Linda, lovely to be with you. Yes, so we run an outdoor education programme for 15 of Cape Town's most under-resourced school communities. We invite grade five, six, and seven learners to join us for a three-day, two-night outdoor education program at the beautiful Bridges Retreat Centre in Franschhoek. It’s a really significant time for learners to get out of their community. For some of the children, they haven't actually ever left their own community, and it just broadens their horizons. They get to work on critical skills, and it's just a special time away from school. They come with their teachers, so the children are learning, and their teachers are learning at the same time, and they all get to go back to the classroom more connected and continue working on what they've learned at camp back in the classroom. So, it's a very special project that we're working on.

And it's not a once-off. They come for three consecutive years.

That's correct. So, they come three years in a row. In grade five, we focus on self-awareness. Learners are taught to really look at who they are, what their strengths are, what their weaknesses are, and what they need to work on to improve themselves. They get to know each other. Then in grade six, we go from self-awareness to social awareness. So, I understand myself better, but how do I now interact with other people and the other learners in my class? We work on a lot of teamwork aspects. In grade seven, we go into self-leadership. So how do I lead myself well? Those are the kind of social-emotional aspects that we look at on camp. But it's not just the social-emotional side; we also look at cognitive skills. There's a lot of brain teasers and challenges that make the learners think creatively and critically. We've got things like giant tangrams where they have to create a picture with these giant massive tangrams on the field. We have a lot of towers that they make or just creative activities. One of the activities includes dressing up one of your teammates in a really high fashion outfit made out of recycling, and then we have a fashion show around the campfire in the evening. It's just great memories that are made, but they're learning in...

They're learning cognitive skills, social-emotional skills, and also physical skills. There are a lot of exciting activities that we do on camp. From swimming (some children have never swum before; to swim in a big pool is a huge benefit and something they get so excited about), to bow and arrow, or balancing coordination skills, and we've got some really cool obstacle courses. So, yeah, we're developing the whole child. That's what we like to say—the whole child is developed while they're at Bridges.

What kind of feedback do you get from teachers and the pupils?

The pupils have a lot of fun. We've had some really amazing feedback from individual learners just saying things like, "I used to think that my voice didn't matter. Now I know that I've got a contribution to make." We have children arrive at camp with their cap pulled low on their face, introverted and shy, and they don't really want to interact.

By day three, those children have often made a complete turnaround, and they're the ones leading the groups. They'll excitedly share at the end of camp how much it's meant to them. We've had one teacher say that he knows the background that these children come from, and he can honestly say at the end of camp that a lot of them are rehabilitated. The excitement of returning three years in a row is apparently a huge highlight. They talk about it in class a lot, and it's actually a great behavioural management tool for the teachers because no one wants to be left out of camp.

Everyone's on their best behaviour in the weeks running up to camp. They talk about what they've learned at camp in terms of good communication skills, empathy, and teamwork. Those lessons then continue back in the classroom. We’ve had teachers say that they've really found that it's changing the classroom.

It's not only changing individuals, but it's also changing the classroom environment and the whole school community. We start with prefects at the beginning of the year. They come on camp, and then it filters down to the grade sevens and then the grade sixes and then the grade fives. You've got this real hype and excitement about going on camp. We've seen it is impacting the school community in a really positive way.

Tell us the history about it because you are in this absolutely beautiful site in Franschhoek.

Yes, so the property was bought a few years ago. We rent it out over weekends to groups that are looking for accommodation to take leadership groups away or just all sorts of team-building groups that might want to run their own program. But then we realized that we didn't want the campus to be empty during the week and that we wanted to actually invite children who would never otherwise have access to a world-class retreat centre. We wanted to invite them to fully funded camps.

We registered Bridges as a nonprofit company and have since received public benefit organization status from SARS. All donations made to Bridges are tax-deductible. We decided to use the space to benefit those who would never otherwise get to a place like that. They are the people that need it most. It's great to take groups away, but it just felt like let's bring children that could benefit the most to Bridges.

Coming out of COVID, we started to plan during COVID, which was quite a strange thing to be doing when everyone was in lockdown, and we weren't allowed to meet in groups. Once the social distancing rule was lifted, the education department said that children at school didn’t need to maintain the one-meter distance anymore.

We sent our first application WECD for camp approval, and they gave us a very quick turnaround. Within a few weeks, our first camp happened at Bridges, and the rest is history. We've now hosted about 30 camps every year, working with 15 partner schools. This year, we’ve had over 3,000 children and 150 teachers at Bridges, making a significant impact across the most under-resourced schools in the Western Cape.

It sounds like a nice combination that you have the profit side and the nonprofit side. Who funds your nonprofit side?