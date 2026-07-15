The conspiracy theories that turned out to be true

Because nothing says “we care about public morals” like deliberately lacing industrial alcohol with poison to scare people away from drinking.

From 1926 to 1933 the feds ordered manufacturers to add toxic chemicals (methanol, benzene, kerosene) to booze that bootleggers were stealing for the illegal market. Result? At least ten thousand Americans died horribly, many on Christmas Day 1926 alone.

The Treasury Department shrugged and said citizens were drinking it “at their own risk.” Imagine dying of liver failure while the revenuer who poisoned your moonshine lectures you on temperance.

Every one of these started as the kind of story your cousin posts at 2 a.m. with seventeen skull emojis. Every one was dismissed as paranoia – until the filing cabinets finally coughed up the truth. And every time the truth came out, the powers that be gave us the same soothing lullaby: mistakes were made, lessons were learned, oversight has been enhanced, please go back to scrolling.

Makes you wonder which of today’s “crazy” theories are just waiting for their declassification party. The ones about UFOs that the Pentagon suddenly stopped laughing at? The ones about your phone listening even when it’s off? We used to say, “they’d never do that.” Turns out “they” have done way worse while wearing flag pins and smiling for the cameras.

I’m not telling you to run out and wrap your head in Reynolds Wrap. I’m just saying maybe keep a little corner of your brain open to the possibility that the line between conspiracy and yesterday’s news is thinner than a politician’s promise. And the next time somebody calls a theory ridiculous, just smile real sweet and ask, “Ever heard of Operation Northwoods?” Then watch their face. That little flicker right there? That’s the moment the porch light comes on, and the sweet tea starts tasting a little metallic. Sleep tight, y’all.