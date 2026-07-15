The conspiracy theories that turned out to be true
By C.B. Stephenson
What is the appropriate thing to say to a conspiracy theorist? Sorry I ever doubted you? You ever feel like the tinfoil-hat crowd is just the early-adopter programme for tomorrow’s history books? Turns out the difference between “crazy conspiracy theorist” and “prescient whistle-blower” is usually about fifteen years and a declassification stamp.
Grab a sweet tea, settle into the porch swing, and let me tell you some stories that started as eye-roll material. The kind you simply had to laugh off and shake your head at over Thanksgiving dinner… but ended up with their own apologetic footnotes in the encyclopaedia.
Who knows, by the time we’re done, you might be worried that being a complacency theorist is more dangerous than being a conspiracy one.
That time the CIA dosed half of San Francisco with LSD
Back in the fifties, if you told your buddy that the government was slipping acid into unsuspecting citizens’ drinks to see if they could turn America into a nation of happy, suggestible hippies, they would have handed you another beer and changed the subject to Elvis.
But it turns out that Operation Midnight Climax was real: the Agency set up fake brothels in California, hired prostitutes to lure johns inside, spiked their cocktails with LSD, and watched the chaos through two-way mirrors while sipping government martinis. This was MKUltra. The CIA dosed half of San Francisco with LSD because, well, science.
Frank Olson, one of their own scientists, got dosed without consent, had a nervous breakdown, and “fell” out of a tenthstory window in 1953. It took twenty-two years and a presidential commission for the family to learn it wasn’t suicide. Somewhere, Timothy Leary is still laughing so hard he can’t find the door.
PostScript: Oh Canada…
So, the Agency turned San Francisco into Woodstock without the music. What’s less famous is that they outsourced the really grim stuff to Montreal. From 1957 to 1964 Dr. Ewen Cameron at the Allan Memorial Institute took ordinary Canadians (depressed housewives, anxious accountants) and, with full CIA funding, tried to erase their personalities.
“Psychic driving,” they called it: play the same sentence on a loop for sixteen hours a day while the patient is kept in druginduced coma for weeks. Some patients forgot their own children. Canada paid out settlements in the eighties and the CIA coughed up a quiet eight-figure hush fund. Somewhere north of the border, a grandma still can’t remember her wedding day, courtesy of Uncle Sam.
That time the Public Health Service made people sick
he Tuskegee Syphilis Study in a nutshell: “We take several hundred poor Black sharecroppers with syphilis, tell them we’re giving them free health care, then deliberately withhold treatment to see how the disease eats them alive.” If that sentence had shown up on 4chan in 1932, the mods would have banned it for being too dark. Yet the U.S. Public Health Service ran exactly that experiment from 1932 to 1972. Even after penicillin became the standard cure in the forties, they kept quiet and kept watching. When the story finally broke, the government paid out ten million dollars and Bill Clinton gave one of those “on behalf of a grateful nation, we’re really sorry” speeches that always sound like a hostage video.
That time Japanese citizens were snatched up and abducted by North Korea
Starting in the seventies, North Korean agents abducted random Japanese citizens off beaches and city streets to train their spies in Japanese language and culture. Housewives vanishing while picking up kids from school. Teenagers disappearing on dates. For decades Japanese officials rolled their eyes at the families who insisted their loved ones had been taken by Pyongyang. “Delusional,” they said. Then in 2002 Kim Jong-il, in a rare moment of candour between cognacs, admitted yeah, we snatched thirteen (and probably more). Five came home. The rest were already dead. Japan’s government had to eat crow so hard the national bird changed flavour. Somewhere a North Korean spy is still walking around Tokyo sounding exactly like your auntie from Osaka.
That time the government poisoned your drink
Because nothing says “we care about public morals” like deliberately lacing industrial alcohol with poison to scare people away from drinking.
From 1926 to 1933 the feds ordered manufacturers to add toxic chemicals (methanol, benzene, kerosene) to booze that bootleggers were stealing for the illegal market. Result? At least ten thousand Americans died horribly, many on Christmas Day 1926 alone.
The Treasury Department shrugged and said citizens were drinking it “at their own risk.” Imagine dying of liver failure while the revenuer who poisoned your moonshine lectures you on temperance.
Every one of these started as the kind of story your cousin posts at 2 a.m. with seventeen skull emojis. Every one was dismissed as paranoia – until the filing cabinets finally coughed up the truth. And every time the truth came out, the powers that be gave us the same soothing lullaby: mistakes were made, lessons were learned, oversight has been enhanced, please go back to scrolling.
Makes you wonder which of today’s “crazy” theories are just waiting for their declassification party. The ones about UFOs that the Pentagon suddenly stopped laughing at? The ones about your phone listening even when it’s off? We used to say, “they’d never do that.” Turns out “they” have done way worse while wearing flag pins and smiling for the cameras.
I’m not telling you to run out and wrap your head in Reynolds Wrap. I’m just saying maybe keep a little corner of your brain open to the possibility that the line between conspiracy and yesterday’s news is thinner than a politician’s promise. And the next time somebody calls a theory ridiculous, just smile real sweet and ask, “Ever heard of Operation Northwoods?” Then watch their face. That little flicker right there? That’s the moment the porch light comes on, and the sweet tea starts tasting a little metallic. Sleep tight, y’all.
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