Good Hope
Learning from our enemies: How dialogue transforms conflict into understanding
Exploring how engaging with enemies fosters dialogue, challenges assumptions, and uncovers unexpected lessons that transform conflict into growth.
Key topics:
Dialogue with opponents reduces hate and breaks echo chambers
Collaboration thrives by listening, adapting, and shifting fixed mindsets
Stories of forgiveness show rivals can become partners in healing
By Debby Edelstein
Sponsored by: FirstRand