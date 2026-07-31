Empathy is a skill: Here's how to learn it

To learn it, we must first understand what it is. The most common definition of empathy is the capacity to understand and feel another person’s experience from their frame of reference. It sounds simple enough, but putting it into action may not be. The words of authors, scientists, professors, Ted-talkers, and community leaders help us demystify this murky world of emotions.

“In order to empathise with someone’s experience, you must be willing to believe them as they see it and not how you imagine their experience to be.”

Al Womack, Executive Director of Alton Boys & Girls Club, Alton, IL