The Fermi Paradox: If aliens exist, where is everybody?

Because… erm…

Numerous hypotheses have been proposed to explain the Fermi Paradox. The most popular theories:

We really are all alone A simple but brutal solution – interesting in that it is at once rather cynical but also naïve in its anthropomorphic bias. Life is rare, the conditions to create it are rare, and we’re a bit of a cosmic fluke or accident. Lucky us.

The great filter hypothesis There is some critical stage in the development of life that is difficult to pass. Civilisations self-destruct before they are capable of talking to their neighbours. This might be a good thing, depending on the neighbourhood. We assume that high tech is high moral advancement, but this, given history, is a rather puzzling assumption. We learn to bomb before we learn to land on the moon.

Peekaboo They are out there – but they are hiding. In this explanation, UFO’s effectively roll up their windows when they pass close to Earth. Better to watch those chaotic, destructive primates from a safe distance… or maybe we watch them like children look at animals in a zoo… or like kindly parents allowing us to make our own mistakes.

Interstellar Australia In this scenario, the distances between the stars account for the quiet evenings. Like some outpost in the outback, the closest neighbours are so far away they might as well not be there. Space is vast – and time is endless. Civilisations can rise and fall and rise again and fall again and vanish – with billions of years between them.

We never talk anymore n this one, we speak different languages. He likes football and chips, she likes yoga and celery. The twain never meet because they send and receive different signals. There are different modes of communication and we may not be using the right ones, and it is also quite likely that we may mistake genuine signals as natural cosmic phenomena.

Say no to tech There are tonnes of single-celled organisms. There are loads of aliens, but they’re amoeba. Or they are still in their own bronze age. Or we’re in an age so comically inferior that it might as well be the bronze age. Us or them – someone doesn’t have the necessary tech to be detectable.g Usually, this is where the discussion ends – followed by some inane platitudes about protecting our home and being nicer to each other. All of which is fine, regardless of the existence and proximity of alien life. But there are many more ways to explain the paradox.

The fishbowl At the end of our solar system there is an invisible barrier that distorts what we can see and how far. Once we send probes further out – like, much further than we have so far – we might see more. This could be because of the sun’s light, gravity, antimatter, a natural but invisible barrier, you name it.

They are plotting an attack as we speak Why lose the initiative. It’s as quiet as it is because they don’t want a whole long, drawn-out affair. A quick, painless extermination – that’s what winners do. Seems a tad harsh – but then ask yourself in the mirror: honestly, isn’t that what you’d do? A nice, neat, unilaterally pre-emptive strike.

The 360 body problem The signals are clear and plentiful. But we don’t know where to look. One to one relationships are easy. Two bodies? No problem. But three bodies are a problem. Now take every degree in a circle… that 360 degrees. And a circle is still one dimensional. We’re dealing with at least three. So yeah, if we could just point our eyes the right way…