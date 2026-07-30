The Fermi Paradox: If aliens exist, where is everybody?
R L Drake explores the Fermi Paradox: why, given the Milky Way's billions of potentially habitable planets and the Drake Equation's estimate of 12,500 possible civilisations, we've detected no signs of extraterrestrial life. The piece surveys leading theories — from cosmic loneliness to self-destructive "great filters" — before concluding true isolation remains scientifically unlikely.
By R L Drake
On the one hand…
The Milky Way galaxy (alone) is approximately 13.6 billion years old and contains hundreds of billions of stars, many of which are likely to have planets. Based on our understanding of astrophysics, biology, and planetary science, a substantial fraction of these planets could be in the so-called “habitable zone,” where conditions could support life. Given the age of the galaxy and the vast number of potential habitable planets, many scientists argue that extraterrestrial civilizations should have had ample time to evolve and develop technologies capable of interstellar communication or exploration. There is an actual mathematical formula that estimates just how many civilisations there should be. Formulated by Frank Drake in 1961, the equation includes variables such as the rate of star formation, the fraction of stars with planets, the likelihood of life developing, and the length of time civilizations might be capable of transmitting signals. According to the Drake Equation: currently 12 500.
R* x FP x Ne x FL x FI x FC x L = the number of intelligent aliens currently living in the Milky Way.
R* = 10 (astronomers know roughly 10 stars are made per year)
FP = 100% (nearly all stars have planets)
Ne = 25% (life can exist in very harsh environments - it would make sense that life could exist on a number of planets)
FL = 100% (if life can exist, it will)
FI = 1% (not all life will become intelligent)
FC = 50% (most intelligent life will be able to invent communication technology such as radio)
L = 1 000 000 years (intelligent life will exist for a long time)
10 x 100% x 25% x 100% x 1% x 50% x 1 000 000 = 12 500 intelligent alien civilizations
So where are they?
Named after the physicist Enrico Fermi, who famously asked “Where is everybody?” during a casual lunch conversation in 1950, The Fermi Paradox is one of the most fascinating and perplexing problems in modern astronomy, astrobiology, and philosophy. It revolves around a simple question: If the universe is so vast and old, and if life is likely to develop in environments similar to Earth’s, then why haven’t we detected any signs of extraterrestrial civilizations? The paradox touches on both the scientific likelihood of alien life and the absence of any evidence to support it. This essay will explore the key aspects of the Fermi Paradox, potential resolutions, and its broader implications for our understanding of life and the universe.
Because… erm…
Numerous hypotheses have been proposed to explain the Fermi Paradox. The most popular theories:
We really are all alone
A simple but brutal solution – interesting in that it is at once rather cynical but also naïve in its anthropomorphic bias. Life is rare, the conditions to create it are rare, and we’re a bit of a cosmic fluke or accident. Lucky us.
The great filter hypothesis
There is some critical stage in the development of life that is difficult to pass. Civilisations self-destruct before they are capable of talking to their neighbours. This might be a good thing, depending on the neighbourhood. We assume that high tech is high moral advancement, but this, given history, is a rather puzzling assumption. We learn to bomb before we learn to land on the moon.
Peekaboo
They are out there – but they are hiding. In this explanation, UFO’s effectively roll up their windows when they pass close to Earth. Better to watch those chaotic, destructive primates from a safe distance… or maybe we watch them like children look at animals in a zoo… or like kindly parents allowing us to make our own mistakes.
Interstellar Australia
In this scenario, the distances between the stars account for the quiet evenings. Like some outpost in the outback, the closest neighbours are so far away they might as well not be there. Space is vast – and time is endless. Civilisations can rise and fall and rise again and fall again and vanish – with billions of years between them.
We never talk anymore
n this one, we speak different languages. He likes football and chips, she likes yoga and celery. The twain never meet because they send and receive different signals. There are different modes of communication and we may not be using the right ones, and it is also quite likely that we may mistake genuine signals as natural cosmic phenomena.
Say no to tech
There are tonnes of single-celled organisms. There are loads of aliens, but they’re amoeba. Or they are still in their own bronze age. Or we’re in an age so comically inferior that it might as well be the bronze age. Us or them – someone doesn’t have the necessary tech to be detectable.g
Usually, this is where the discussion ends – followed by some inane platitudes about protecting our home and being nicer to each other. All of which is fine, regardless of the existence and proximity of alien life. But there are many more ways to explain the paradox.
The fishbowl
At the end of our solar system there is an invisible barrier that distorts what we can see and how far. Once we send probes further out – like, much further than we have so far – we might see more. This could be because of the sun’s light, gravity, antimatter, a natural but invisible barrier, you name it.
They are plotting an attack as we speak
Why lose the initiative. It’s as quiet as it is because they don’t want a whole long, drawn-out affair. A quick, painless extermination – that’s what winners do. Seems a tad harsh – but then ask yourself in the mirror: honestly, isn’t that what you’d do? A nice, neat, unilaterally pre-emptive strike.
The 360 body problem
The signals are clear and plentiful. But we don’t know where to look. One to one relationships are easy. Two bodies? No problem. But three bodies are a problem. Now take every degree in a circle… that 360 degrees. And a circle is still one dimensional. We’re dealing with at least three. So yeah, if we could just point our eyes the right way…
Erm… the guy from Kansas is right
Well, it could be. We’re wired to be sceptical when it comes to aliens, far more than we are about several other scientific assumptions that we casually hold. What if it’s true… all of it. The crop circles, the lights in the sky, the probes… wouldn’t be the first time we’ve been surprised.
The Fermi Paradox forces us to confront deep questions about the nature of life, intelligence, and our place in the universe. If we are alone, it may suggest that humanity has a unique responsibility as the only known species capable of conscious reflection and technological advancement. Cue the violins – in a reality that desolate, any sense of meaning we impose on ourselves would be utterly meaningless.
Conversely, if intelligent life is common but we have yet to detect it, the paradox challenges us to expand our search methods and technologies. It may also imply that interstellar communication and exploration are more difficult than we currently imagine, or that we need to rethink our assumptions about what constitutes a “civilization” and how it might choose to express itself. Also, given so many of our models above, advertising our existence may not be the best idea. Sure, we’d all love to boldly go where no life has gone before, until we have to go to re-education camps, or worse.
To be truly, singularly alone is scientifically unlikely.
Fermi’s question stands: So where are they?
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