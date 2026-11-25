No matter how much we prepare, study, and forecast, the world sometimes gives us problems that just won’t go away. I recall attempting to figure out how resource use and economic growth are connected in a crowded café with a notebook in hand. At first sight, it looked like an easy job. But as I typed, the lines became less clear, and my crisp diagrams started to appear more like a maze of contradictions than a clear path ahead.

At that point, I remembered Dan Millman’s funny saying, “Life has three rules: Paradox, Humour, and Change.” Don’t waste time attempting to figure out the enigma that is life.

This thought, which is both funny and wise, sums up the problem at the heart of our exploration. Is it possible for conservation and progress to happen at the same time, or are we constantly going to be looking for solutions that slip through our fingers like sand? This paradox is a good place to start. I want you to think about whether the separation of resource use and economic development is a puzzle that has to be solved or merely the latest step in humanity’s neverending dance with contradiction.

Theoretical underpinnings: rethinking growth

Deeply ingrained in the industrial revolutions of earlier centuries is the belief that economic growth must inexorably lead to increased resource use. Natural resources were considered the cornerstone of wealth creation by classical economists like David Ricardo and Adam Smith. As John Maynard Keynes wisely noted, “The difficulty lies not so much in developing new ideas as in escaping from old ones.” This realisation is especially important as societies work to adopt more sustainable growth models in place of extractive ones.