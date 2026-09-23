Is a genius-level IQ a gift or a curse?

8. Benjamin Netanyahu (October 21, 1949) - IQ 180

Benjamin Netanyahu served as the prime minister of Israel from 1996 to 1999, and then a decade later, was re-elected to the same position. He remained in power from 2009 to 2021, and again from 2022. making him Israel’s longest-serving prime minister since Israel became an independent state in 1948.

Natural Intelligence needs to be nurtured. Characteristics of Highly intelligent people. Adaptability: High IQ people are flexible and willing to try new things and explore different ways of approaching a problem.

Curiosity: Highly intelligent People never lose their sense of wonder and are always keenly invested in learning more about their interests and from others.

Empathy: Intelligent people also tend to be interested in others, including their feelings. They have a great deal of emotional intelligence, which means they are skilled at understanding, managing, and expressing emotions.

Open-minded: High IQ people are willing to approach problems with an open mind. They enjoy novelty and crave new experiences.

Solitary pursuits: Research suggests that intelligent people prefer spending time alone. Research has found that spending more time with people led to less overall satisfaction with life. Preferring to spend time focusing on personal or work-related projects rather than spending time socialising.

7. Paul Allen (January 21, 1953) - IQ Score: 165

In early life he discovered a deep passion for computers which grew after becoming friends with Bill Gates at school. He dropped out of Harvard University in 1974 and persuaded Bill Gates to do the same. The following year, they established Microsoft… And that, as they say, was that!

He has also been awarded two honorary bachelor’s degrees and two honorary doctorates. Not bad for a college dropout.