Ghost ships of the world and their missing crews

We know less about the oceans than we do about the surface of Mars or the moon. Indeed, over 95% of the ocean floor remains unmapped. We have no idea what’s down there – even though the sea covers most of the surface of our planet. There is no shortage of strange phenomena and bona fide mysteries – and even some fully explained phenomena retain a hint of the macabre – from red tides to underwater crop circles to USOs observed by the navies.

But nothing confronts us with the fact of our own ignorance about the mysteries of the seas more than ghost ships. They have been around for as long as humans have been on the water, and they did not stop as we entered the modern age. It’s the ultimate symbol of mystery: a ship that cannot sail without its crew suddenly appears, drifting alone and completely empty. For this reason, and by definition, we don’t count tragedies like the Octavius – found in 1776 with all her crew frozen solid in their bunks after being lost in the Northwest Passage./p>

The Mary Celeste (1872)

Perhaps the most famous of the ghost ships, the Canadian built merchant brigantine was found adrift just off the Azores on 4 December 1872. She left New York for Genoa on 7 November. She was found completely seaworthy, with her cargo of alcohol completely in-tact. None of those on board were ever seen or heard from again. The captain and the crew’s personal belongings were left undisturbed. The last log was entered 9 days before. The ship was salvaged and renamed but would be destroyed in an attempt at insurance fraud some years later. Inevitably, some would say the ship was cursed.