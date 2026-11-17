Revolutionaries always believe they are midwives of a new world.

Yet history is littered with the wreckage of revolutions that began with soaring rhetoric and ended in rivers of blood, empty stomachs, and shattered societies. In truth they are mostly arsonists who burn down the house to remodel the kitchen. We need no arcane knowledge or secret insight to understand this. We can simply look at the five biggest and most wellknown Revolutions to establish this fact. In rapid order:

The French Revolution, 1789–1799, is the grandmother of them all. It started with reasonable grievances: an insolvent monarchy, a starving peasantry, and nobles who thought taxes were for little people. Within four years, the same crowd that marched for liberty was cheering as Dr Guillotin’s efficient machine separated 17,000 heads from their owners, including most of the original revolutionaries. The Committee of Public Safety became the blueprint for every subsequent committee that promised safety by first eliminating the unsafe. By the time Napoleon picked up the crown from the gutter in 1799, France had lost perhaps 600,000 lives, seen its currency become wallpaper, and traded an absolute king for an absolute emperor. The lesson carved in blood across the Place de la Révolution: when you tear down authority faster than you can replace it with something better, nature abhors a vacuum and usually fills it with a dictator wearing a new hat.

The Russian Revolution of 1917 doubled down on the French wager and lost everything. Lenin promised peace, land, and bread. He delivered civil war, forced collectivisation, and famine. The Bolsheviks (whose name was first the Democratic Socialist Party) inherited a country that, for all its backwardness, fed itself and much of Europe. By 1921 the peasants who had cheered the Tsar’s fall were eating their own children in the Volga basin. Official Soviet estimates later admitted seven million dead from the 1921–22 famine alone; independent historians put the combined revolutionary death toll between fifteen and twenty million before Stalin even got warmed up. The New Economic Man turned out to be the same old man, but with a gun pointed at his head. Central planning replaced the price system with bureaucratic guesswork, and the result was the most expensive way ever devised to produce shortages.

China’s Great Leap Forward (1958–1962) is the purest distillation of revolutionary hubris. Mao decided that steel was the key to utopia and that peasants could smelt it in backyard furnaces while simultaneously revolutionising agriculture. They melted ploughs into useless pig iron and planted rice so deep the seedlings drowned. The result was the largest man-made famine in history: between thirty and forty-five million dead in four years. Entire villages vanished. People ate clay, tree bark, and each other. Mao’s response when the scale of the catastrophe became undeniable? “When there is not enough to eat, people starve to death. It is better to let half the people starve so that the other half can eat their fill.” That sentence should be tattooed on every utopian manifesto ever written.

The Cambodian Revolution of 1975–1979 compressed the worst features of all previous revolutions into a four-year horror film. Pol Pot and the Khmer Rouge emptied the cities at gunpoint because money, markets, and anyone who wore glasses were bourgeois evils. They marched two million Phnom Penh residents into the countryside to grow rice under the supervision of teenage cadres. Between one and a half and two million Cambodians—one quarter of the population—died from starvation, disease, or execution for crimes like knowing French or owning a wristwatch. Year Zero produced zero of everything except graves.

Venezuela’s Bolivarian Revolution, ongoing since 1999, is the slow-motion car crash we have all watched in real time. Hugo Chávez promised to use the world’s largest oil reserves to end poverty forever. Instead, his successors nationalised everything that moved, printed money like confetti, and replaced competent managers with party loyalists. Oil production has fallen from 3.5 million barrels a day to under 700,000. Hyperinflation peaked at 1.7 million percent in 2018; a loaf of bread cost more than a month’s minimum wage. Ninety percent of Venezuelans now live in poverty, seven million have fled the country, and children faint in school from hunger. The revolution that was going to show socialism could work in the twenty-first century instead proved that the laws of economics have not been repealed just because you paint them red. But these are not random tragedies. They share a clear pattern.

First, the revolutionaries always believe that human nature is infinitely malleable and that the right system can perfect mankind overnight. History answers with a body count.

Second, they systematically destroy the price system, private property, and the rule of law – the very mechanisms that coordinate the millions of daily decisions required to keep seven billion people fed and clothed. When you abolish prices, you abolish information; when you abolish property you abolish responsibility; when you abolish law you get the secret police.

Third, they concentrate power in fewer and fewer hands while claiming to disperse it. The Committee of Public Safety, the Politburo, the Supreme Leader, the People’s Commune—different names, same structure: a tiny vanguard that somehow knows better than the ignorant masses it claims to represent.

Fourth, they treat dissent as treason and complexity as sabotage. The kulak, the bourgeois intellectual, the saboteur with glasses—all must be liquidated so the new world can be born pure.

The common thread is not evil intent. Most of these people started out believing they were building paradise. The road to hell is paved with five-year plans

What should we learn before the next bright-eyed saviour promises to fix society root and branch?

Complexity is not the enemy; ignorance of complexity is. A modern economy is the most intricate cooperative venture mankind has ever created. No central committee, no matter how well-meaning, can replicate the dispersed knowledge embedded in billions of individual decisions coordinated by prices. The revolutionaries who try anyway are not brave; they are reckless children playing with matches in a dynamite factory. Reform is almost always superior to revolution. Gradual, incremental change that respects existing institutions and incentives has a survival rate approaching one hundred percent. Revolutions that promise to tear everything down and start over have a survival rate approaching zero. The British limited monarchy extended the franchise and abolished slavery without a single guillotine. The French tried the fast way and got Napoleon. Good intentions are not enough; competence is mandatory. The activists screaming loudest today often know the least about the systems they want to overthrow. They can quote Fanon but not compound interest. They understand oppression in the abstract but not how wheat gets from an Iowa field to a Caracas arepa. Enthusiasm untempered by knowledge is just slow-motion destruction. Power abhors a vacuum. If you destroy the old order before you have built a better one, someone will fill the void. That someone is rarely the poet you marched beside; it is almost always the toughest guy with the most guns. Human nature is not negotiable. You can no more legislate greed, envy, and ambition out of existence than you can legislate gravity. The Austrian insight is simple: channel self-interest through property, prices, and profit, and you get cooperation on a scale no central planner could dream of. Try to suppress it and you get black markets, secret police, and eventually mass graves.

The next time a twenty-two-year-old in a keffiyeh or a red hat tells you the system must be smashed right now because justice can’t wait, hand them a history book and a plane ticket to Caracas. Tell them that while the revolution is either televised or plastered on social media walls via oversized selfie sticks, the famine rarely is.

Real progress is boring. It happens in courtrooms, laboratories, classrooms, and enterprises where people show up every day and solve small problems without first lining their opponents up against the wall. That is how the West went from subsistence to surplus in two centuries. That is how South Korea went from poorer than Haiti to richer than Spain in one lifetime. No guillotines required.

Revolution is the opium of the intellectuals. Like all opiates it feels ecstatic going down and leaves you waking up in a ditch with your pockets turned out. The rest of us should stick to coffee: bitter, sober, and keeps you awake enough to notice when someone is trying to burn the house down to fix the plumbing.