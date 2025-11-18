Hairdryers spark household energy revolution

Hair is an important and emotive topic in our society, and it has been for centuries. In the story of Samson and Delilah, Samson was rendered powerless when Delilah shaved his head in the dead of night (he had made the mistake of mentioning to her that his strength would be lost if his hair were ever cut). When Rapunzel was trapped in a tower without doors, she escaped by lowering her hair to a prince below who climbed up it and through the tower window to rescue her. Even Charles Baudelaire, who has been described in The Atlantic magazine as ‘the French poet of the malign’, was sufficiently moved by the topic to write a beautiful poem about it in un Hémisphère Dans une Chevelure, (directly translated as ‘a Hemisphere in Hair’) the meanings of which remain an open debate among pseudo intellectuals and aspirant nihilists the world over.

Today in some cultures certain people do not reveal their hair outside of very private situations, and so emotive is the topic that some can be incited to anger over public discourse about different types and styles of hair. In this crazy world these arguments have even become sites of political opportunism and contest.

Whatever the causes may be for our collective consternation about it, one thing is for sure, hair has important powers in our society and our lives. And one of the more subtle, yet no less powerful, is the role it’s playing in our energy revolution.

About once or twice a year I feel this special relevance directly in my own household. The scenario is usually a dark and cold weekday morning somewhere around the winter solstice. An electric heater and a few lights are on, the kettle may be on, and the geyser may be warming up after an early shower while the household is quietly piecing together the first parts of the day. Then, at some point in the process, things get suddenly and dramatically very serious… somebody turns on a hairdryer. The electricity demand of our household at least doubles in an instant, and the main circuit breaker trips, or worse, is fried causing the household energy supply to collapse. On severe occasions a small puff of grey smoke sinks slowly from the electricity box in the kitchen and the house is gradually infused with the unnerving smell of electrical fire. What follows is crucial. Everything else has to stop and all hands and household resources are instantaneously and urgently directed toward addressing the immediate emergency: what to do with, and how to sort out, the only partially dried hair.

As distant second and third order priorities, and only once a plan has been made for the first, does attention shift to restoring the general household to a state of energy and emotional equilibrium. This may take anything from a few moments to the better part of the day depending on the strength of the electrical fire smell.

If measured over its entire lifespan a hairdryer on average uses very little power, probably no more than a small lightbulb. But they are not used on average, they are used in bursts and in one of those bursts may demand more than 30 times the energy needed to run a TV or 250 times the needs of a lightbulb. The chart below puts this in context.