The hemline index, lipstick effect and the beauty industry’s ties to the economy

Economics is one of the most metaphor-filled “sciences” we have. It might be economists’ hope to convert us all into experts, or it might be them admitting the subject can get a little bit confusing and getting ahead of it by always having an easy-to-digest analogy at the ready to explain different economic theories.

Simply put, economic theories explain economic phenomena. These phenomena give us a bit more insight not only into where we are economically, but also where we are going in the future. Thus, predicting future economic trends is a vital and integral part of an economist’s job. These phenomena are a useful tool in analysing how well the economy is doing through different lenses and aspects of life.

Many of these phenomena boil down to who is shopping, what they are buying, and why.

Though women have only been able to get a bank account without a male relative’s permission for less than 70 years in most countries, their impact on the economy has existed for as long as we have had a modern economy. Women have always had enormous purchasing power because they are primary decision-makers in most household purchases. Women typically have more social motives for shopping. While the idea of freedom through consumerism may sound a bit ridiculous today, almost 100 years before women got more financial equality, they could go outside unaccompanied to shop in department stores. Since then, shopping has not only been embedded in our society as an activity suited for women, but has also become a very social activity. This makes it unsurprising to hear that women are responsible for 85% of the US’s spending, for example. In South Africa, buying power lies firmly in the hands of women, with more than 65% being the primary purchasers in their households.

Beyond women’s relatively new opportunity to be financially equal to their male counterparts, gender-based differences in economic behaviour are often due to long-standing cultural gender norms. Considering shopping as a culturally feminine activity makes it impossible not to examine the impact of gender on consumer buying behaviour and what those behaviours reveal about the economy as a whole.

The phrase “women be shopping” is thus not just a silly cliche from sitcoms and stand-up comedy, but also a pretty accurate representation of the reality of consumption worldwide. It’s safe to say that women do a lot of the shopping. It’s unsurprising, then, that two of the most popular economic analogies involve women’s shopping habits during certain economic periods.

The hemline index is a theory that posits that the current preferred length of women’s skirts correlates with current economic conditions, with longer hemlines during economic downturns and shorter hemlines returning during upswings. First proposed by George Taylor in the 20s, the theory notes that women’s skirts tended to have much shorter hemlines when the economy was prospering. Based on this theory, Taylor suggested that skirt hemlines could serve as an economichealth indicator. The Roaring ‘20s and the subsequent Great Depression proved this well, making these periods a textbook example of the hemline index effect. As the economy began to decline in 1929, women abandoned their short flapper dresses for longer, more conservative lengths. This theory continued to prove itself beyond the 30s. A Dutch economist, Marjolein van Baardwijk, analysed data from 1921 to 2009 and found a statistically significant relationship between skirt lengths and stock market performance. Hemlines tended to rise approximately three years before an economic upturn and fall three years before a downturn, according to her findings.