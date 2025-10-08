Echoes of the past: How history shapes our moral and democratic future

At the end of The Handmaid’s Tale, author Margaret Atwood concludes the novel with a striking reflection: “As all historians know, the past is a great darkness, and filled with echoes. Voices may reach from it; but what they say to us is imbued with the obscurity of the matrix out of which they come; and, try as we may, we cannot always decipher them precisely in the clear light of our own day.” And yet looking into the past is an essential part of looking to the future.

For author and historian Yuval Noah Harari, looking into the past is a natural extension of his work. One example is relates to his insights into how historical conflicts can illuminate current issues. He notes that the wars of religion in early modern Europe are an example where, at the time, theological differences were significant enough to prevent meaningful discussions. From a contemporary standpoint, these devastating conflicts might appear irrational. But similar patterns are emerging today.

According to Harari, the current global trend shows a declining ability among people to engage in meaningful conversations with rivals. He points out that while the ideological gaps might be narrower than in the past, the inability to converse is a growing threat to democratic societies. This breakdown in communication, often attributed to the impacts of social media and technological disruptions, suggests that modern democracies face significant risks. In many countries, when dialogue fails, the only remaining option may seem to be conflict. That’s why Harari emphasises the urgency of addressing these communication breakdowns as a top priority for maintaining democratic stability.