Don’t drink the Kool-Aid: Inside the deadly world of doomsday cults

We all have some idea of what a cult is. There is usually a male leader, often with a female sidekick. The leader is a power freak. He exerts a strange, inescapable control over his willing followers. He often has a ferocious sex drive and uses his acolytes at will.

Charles Manson of the 1969 Hollywood murders that shocked the world had mostly female followers (they would commit multiple stabbing murders at his bidding, including the brutal slaying of beautiful and heavily pregnant Sharon Tate, the actress wife of world-famous filmmaker Roman Polanski). Although ‘Charlie’s’ word was law and he was indeed their messiah, the Manson ‘family’ is remembered for its awful acts rather than its messiah’s garbled doomsday philosophy, which involved a supposed approaching race war, and nothing much else that’s comprehensible. The last of the women convicted of the murders has just been released after 50 years in prison. The other perpetrators are dead. Cults are often found living secretively in isolated areas like the compound near Waco Texas, where whacko leader David Koresh led his followers to their fiery deaths in a world-televised firefight with the FBI. But they may also be found living communally in a dull suburban area, like the sad corpses of the Heaven’s Gate sect.

Heaven’s Gate was an American new religious movement whose members committed mass suicide; the founders in 1974 were Bonnie Nettles and Marshall Applewhite, known as Ti and Do (Tea and Dough).

The belief system was primarily around UFOs although there was a bit of Christianity thrown in at first. The core of it was that the group would deny their human existence and transform themselves into immortal extraterrestrial beings. They would then be physically lifted up via UFO to heaven, referred to as the “Next Level”.

Joint founder Nettles’ unfortunate death from cancer in 1985 was a setback. The group had to adapt their belief that they would ascend alive on a UFO to the idea that their bodies were just vessels for their spirits and that they would return to life in new, alien bodies aboard the UFO.

In 1997, Santa Fe Sheriff’s deputies made the gruesome find of the bodies of 38 group members and leader Applewhite in a rented mansion.

This ritual suicide had been timed to collide with the closest approach to earth of the newly discovered Comet Hale-Bopp. Throughout history, comets have been associated with strange behaviour from humans who think comets are messages from gods or other religious incarnations.

The cult left their website with the message: “Hale–Bopp brings closure to Heaven’s Gate... our 22 years of classroom here on planet Earth is finally coming to conclusion - ‘graduation’ from the Human Evolutionary Level. We are happily prepared to leave this world...”

(www.heavensgate.com still exists.)