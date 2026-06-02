Johatsu: The secret world of Japan’s disappearing people

Imagine waking up one morning, leaving your phone, wallet, and everything familiar behind, and vanishing. No note, no goodbye, just... gone. Sounds like a movie plot, right? But for thousands of people in Japan, it’s a disturbing reality. This is the mysterious world of johatsu-sha aka “evaporated person” – the Land of the Rising Sun’s disappearing people. Let’s be honest, Japan’s not exactly booming with babies these days. With a fertility rate of 1.374 births per woman in 2024, their population is shrinking. According to reports, mortality rates have outpaced births in Japan for more than a decade, posing a growing problem for leaders of the world’s third-largest economy. But there’s another factor fueling this decline: people who literally evaporate from society.

We’re talking around an estimated 80 000 people every year, according to data from the National PoliceAgency. Most of the missing people are found or return home, but thousands of others simply vanish forever. These are people who remain on the “missing” list for decades, often leaving loved ones who live with the hope that someday these people will return. So, what’s the story behind this spooky trend? Well, first, picture the pressure cooker that is Japanese society. Expectations are sky-high, conformity is expected, and failure can feel like falling face-first into a boiling pot. For some, johatsu becomes a way to escape these suffocating expectations, a chance to start fresh, or simply a way for people to give themselves the break society refuses for them to take.

Think of it like hitting the eject button on life. Debt drowning you? Poof, gone. Work pushing you to the brink? Adios, office drone. Family drama got you tearing your hair out? Sayonara, relatives. Want to start over and hide from an abusive spouse? This is the best way out. It’s not always a dramatic Hollywood chase, sometimes it’s just a quiet fade into the shadows. Never to be seen or heard from again.

The disappearance of their old identities overnight is especially striking in such a hyper-connected world, where it is becoming harder and harder to live anonymously.

For those who vanish into the shadows, the journey towards a new life is fraught with obstacles and uncertainties. Stripped of their former identities and social connections, they are thrust into a harsh reality where every step forward is a battle against isolation and anonymity. Without the safety net of familiar faces or a support system, many find themselves relegated to the margins of society, struggling to make ends meet through precarious employment or, in some cases, resorting to life on the streets.

The burden of carrying the emotional weight of leaving loved ones behind weighs heavily on their shoulders, casting a shadow over their newfound freedom. Moreover, the absence of a past complicates their present, as they grapple with the challenges of forging new relationships and navigating a world that seems indifferent to their existence. In this precarious existence, every decision is a gamble, and not everyone emerges victorious. The dream of a fresh start often gives way to the harsh realities of survival.