Jemmy Button and the lost Yaghan: A tragic encounter in Tierra del Fuego

Four young people were taken from their tribe in the remote land of Tierra del Fuego as ransom for a stolen boat in 1830, yet they were treated like celebrities and introduced to the British King and Queen in London. When they were taken home it seemed they had everything they needed to bring prosperity and progress to their kith and kin.

No one speaks it any more. The people for whom Yaghan was once an intricate and rather musical home language have all died, killed off unwittingly by the brief contact they made, in the strangest circumstances, with the modern world. They lived at the southern tip of South America in the land called Tierra del Fuego, a cold, inhospitable island archipelago with very little to attract anyone, neither land-hungry nomads nor curious tourists. If it were not for the British Royal Navy, we might never have heard of them. And if they had not stolen a boat, we would have had to find out about evolution from someone other than Charles Darwin.

In the first half of the nineteenth century the Royal Navy was busy mapping uncharted coastlines of the world, and in 1828 sent a ship to South America to get an accurate picture of the very broken shoreline at the tip of the continent. The crew of HMS Beagle, under its captain, Pringle Stokes, laboured many months on a lonely, difficult and demanding task. So depressing was it in fact, that the captain lost the will to live and blew his brains out. His position fell to First Lieutenant, Robert FitzRoy, and it was he who was responsible for the two chapters that have made the story famous. Sometime in the year 1830, a survey team went out in the ship’s whaleboat to plot the coastline of one of the many islands around there. While at work onshore the boat was stolen and they were stranded. To get back to the ship, they fashioned a sort of basket-like coracle out of stout branches and tent cloth.

Captain FitzRoy was incensed by the theft, and angrily demanded the return of the boat from the local tribesmen. When his demand was ignored he took some hostages, telling the tribe he would hold them until the boat came back. Again, he was ignored, and so it was that four of the captives, two men and a younger boy and girl, remained on board Beagle. Realising that his actions had been wholly illegal he changed tack, deciding to keep them as potential translators and ambassadors for the British way of life, and perhaps Christian converts. That seemed to suit the four, particularly since they then stayed on more as privileged visitors than captives. They were treated well, dining often with the Captain, enjoying the freedom of the vessel and learning to speak English, which they did with surprising speed.

They also acquired new names—Jemmy Button, Boat Memory, York Minister and Fuegia Basket. The basket tag was for the girl, then a blossoming ten-year-old, in reference to the basket-coracle the surveyors had cobbled together.

Arriving eventually in London, they had a fine time, feted as celebrities everywhere, and presented to the King and Queen. FitzRoy’s hopes were high. It seemed his protégés had taken to the modern way of life and would surely do all they could when they went home to advance the lives of their people. Things unravelled a bit when the man called Boat Memory, by all accounts the brightest of them all, died of smallpox soon after reaching London, but otherwise all was on course.