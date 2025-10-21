Meet Colin Bell: First Botswana, now SA - An Eco-Tourism template for a job-creating boom
Meet Colin Bell: First Botswana, now SA - An Eco-Tourism template for a job-creating boom

Eco-tourism pioneer Colin Bell on turning conservation into a business - and how saving nature can power South Africa’s next big jobs boom.
From flipping a coin that landed him in Botswana’s Okavango Delta to co-founding two of Africa’s most successful conservation-driven tourism empires, Colin Bell has built a business model that proves saving nature can also create jobs. In this episode, he tells Alec Hogg how Natural Selection is redefining eco-tourism - empowering communities, restoring wildlife, and showing why the “business of conservation” might be South Africa’s greatest untapped goldmine.

