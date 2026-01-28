Ninja: Separating myth from history’s shadow warriors

The truth is certainly not what Hollywood made it out to be – but it is also not true that they never existed. Elusive, secretive and silent – the ninja assassins and saboteurs of feudal Japan have entered into the public imagination and they are not leaving. How much is fact, how much is fiction – and just how real are some of the purported powers of these legendary warriors?

When you hear the word ‘ninja’, what comes to mind? Cheesy Hollywood movies? Fantastical characters akin to superheroes? Secretive martial artists? That episode of Mythbusters which showed that breathing through a hollow reed while hiding under water was impossible?

The public interest in the figure of the ninja waxes and wanes, and yet the myth is remarkably resilient. The ninja shows up in history and then disappears into the night. It re-emerges in Japanese folklore and then vanishes into the shadows. It is resurrected by low budget action movies, then shapeshifts into comic books, cartoon series, and an international bestselling novel.

For all the caricature that has been made of the ninja as a figure, the real phenomenon is in fact historical and well documented – and it is rooted not in the fake martial arts peddlers selling fantasy to eager, if naïve, practitioners – but in a brutal world of endless military conflict that shaped what was, in fact, history’s very first special forces.

It is hard – if not impossible – for the average person to imagine life in Feudal Japan. Japan before the Meiji Restoration was a closed off world, an isolated land that shunned any foreign or internationalist influences and operated according to strict codes difficult for contemporary people to understand.

Struggle and warfare were incessant. Warlords were constantly jostling for position and power, and very often the ordinary people suffered the most.

There may have been an Emperor in place – but still, his underlings would be involved in skirmishes and full-scale warfare to see who would rule the land on his behalf. Peace seldom lasted a long time.

The feudal system, at first glance, might seem slightly familiar. The emperor ruled the entirety. Beneath him were great warlords. Beneath these great warlords were local warlords. Beneath these local warlord’s – a population – often entirely at the mercy at the caprice of ever-shifting intrigues and alliances.

Japan’s warriors have always been famous. The island nation has brought to the world arguably the largest variety of distinct combat styles: from Karate, Judo, Jujitsu, Kendo, Aikido – among others. These arts are known as traditional martial arts and are today practiced as competitive sport.

The rules of sport and the rules of warfare are diametrically opposed. It is hard to imagine an athlete that gangs up on his opponent, uses weapons when the other side has none, employs subterfuge, sabotage, poisonings and unfair advantages to fare very well in competition. Likewise, someone who sticks to the rules, obeys referees on the sidelines, displays fairness and good sportsmanship, is unlikely to be very successful in war.

When people think of Japan’s most legendary warriors, the first thing that comes to mind is the samurai. And the ninja stands in stark contrast with them.

The samurai are better known and understood. These families operated like knights. The word literally means ‘one who serves’ – and they served local warlords known as daimyos. They would collect taxes from peasants and protect their lord’s assets. They followed a code of chivalry known as Bushido, which was derived from Buddhism and Shinto. Over time they became wealthy, and they would form family clans known for serving the daimyos, who in turn served the shogun, who managed the realm on behalf of the emperor.

The power of the samurai began to consolidate around 1185, when Minamoto No Yotitomo established the Kamakura Shogunate.

Relative peace – punctuated by flares of violence and skirmishes - reigned for about 400 years. Over that time, the Central government began to steadily weaken. Then came the era in which the ninja was born, a time of ceaseless violence and upheaval known as the Sengoku Jidai (1477-1615).

The documentary evidence we have for the ninja come from the era following this age of upheaval, written down by historians who were contemporaries in the early Edo period, which started around 1603 and lasted until 1868.

In these historical texts, the kanji can be read in two ways: nin-ja, or shinobi-no-mono.