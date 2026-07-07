Part 1: How homes became the fault line in America’s wealth gap
By Eugene Yiga
The architecture of exclusion: How housing created America’s permanent underclass
As America approaches its 250th anniversary in July 2026, a stubborn contradiction sits at the centre of its national story. The Declaration of Independence proclaimed that all men are created equal, with inalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Two and a half centuries later, structural barriers have made those founding promises functionally inaccessible to entire communities for generations. Through the lens of housing policy research and contemporary literary analysis, we can examine how systemic exclusion evolved into systematic exploitation, and how cultural expression reveals the psychological costs of communities built on foundations of exclusivity.
The architecture of exclusion
The fact that African American rates of home ownership in the United States have remained essentially unchanged from 1968 until today tells you something that statistics alone cannot fully convey. The American Dream, at least as it relates to property and wealth accumulation, has never operated on equal terms.
Historian Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, a Princeton Associate Professor and author of Race for Profit, has spent years unpicking how this came to be; not through a single policy failure but through an interlocking system of legal discrimination, deliberate disinvestment, and market exploitation that reinvented itself each time the old methods were outlawed.
The segregation in American cities offers the first clue. In Chicago, for instance, the racial separation is so thorough and so geographically extensive that it cannot plausibly be explained by individual choices about where people prefer to live. Block after block, neighbourhood after neighbourhood, the boundaries are unmistakable.
This pattern was not accidental. As early as 1917, the National Association of Real Estate Boards, the trade organisation for American estate agents, had an explicit policy: any member who introduced someone of a different race into a neighbourhood would lose their licence to practise. Long before the federal government involved itself in the housing market, private industry had already embedded racial exclusion into the system’s operating logic.
When the US government did enter the picture, it called on precisely these organisations to help craft its rules and regulations. From 1934 to 1968, African Americans faced legal discrimination in buying, selling, or renting property. The consequences ran deeper than simply being refused a mortgage. Black families were also ineligible for home improvement loans, which meant that even those who managed to acquire property through other means lacked the tools to maintain it.
Over the decades of the Great Migration, as Black Americans moved into urban neighbourhoods across the country, those areas were systematically starved of investment. Housing aged. Buildings deteriorated. Infrastructure crumbled. The exclusion was not passive neglect; it was active disinvestment with compounding effects.
Then, in 1968, the Fair Housing Act made racial discrimination in housing illegal. On paper, the problem was solved. In practice, something more insidious took its place. Taylor describes this shift through what she calls predatory inclusion: the process by which Black communities moved from being excluded from the mortgage market to being included on exploitative terms. The decades of legal discrimination had created neighbourhood conditions (old housing stock, poor infrastructure, depressed property values) that banks and lenders then pointed to as justification for treating Black borrowers differently. They were classified as subprime, as risky ventures, and charged higher interest rates and fees for the same services available to white borrowers at standard terms. The discrimination had manufactured the very conditions that were now used to rationalise a new form of discrimination, this time operating through market mechanisms rather than legal ones
This cycle explains why the numbers have barely moved. Black families’ property does not accumulate value at the same rate as white families’ property. The wealth gap that housing was supposed to help close instead widened through each generation. And in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, the situation grew more complicated still. Home ownership in general became more precarious, and the ability to accumulate personal wealth through property (which in America determines so much about the quality of life available to you and your children) became even more tightly linked to advantages that were never equally distributed.
Taylor is careful to note that the overwhelming focus on Black access to home ownership has also obscured a broader question about generalised housing precarity in the United States. The crisis is not confined to one community. But the mechanisms by which it operates, the way exclusion transforms into exploitation and discrimination reinvents itself within supposedly neutral markets, are most visible and most damaging in Black communities where the historical damage was deepest.
Creative responses to this crisis do exist. In Oakland, California, an organisation called Moms for Housing, made up of Black working-class women, occupied empty houses that developers were holding vacant while waiting for property values to peak. The action was brave and imaginative. But as Taylor argues, the problem is one of scale. Individual activism, however creative, cannot match the depth of a crisis that requires state intervention to produce the volume of housing needed. The architecture of exclusion was built through decades of coordinated policy. Dismantling it will require an equally coordinated response.
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