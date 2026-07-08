Part 2: Suburbia’s broken promise - Life in the shadow of the American dream

Homes connects this to a deeper concern about the performative nature of American life. Suburbia, she observes, operates through social contract. When you move into a neighbourhood, you are agreeing to live a certain way. The act of mowing your lawn is performative. The swimming pool in the garden is performative. The Instagram photo of your dinner is performative. The question she keeps returning to, across all her work, is whether the performers know they are performing, and what happens when someone breaks character.

The acceleration of this performative culture worries her. The 24-hour news cycle, social media algorithms that deliver you to yourself, the speed at which communication now moves: all of it conspires against the kind of slower, more considered engagement that might allow people to actually see each other. She draws an analogy to artificial intelligence, comparing it to the atomic bomb: something we built, do not fully understand, and may have released too soon.

The people who created it are among the first to express concern about its implications. Her proposed response is disarmingly simple. She recently took an online course in compassionate listening, prompted by her family telling her she had a tendency to try to fix everything rather than hear what people were actually saying. The shift from problem-solving to genuine attention, from telling to asking, strikes her as both personally difficult and politically essential. In a world where people increasingly refuse to look at each other, let alone listen, the willingness to sit with someone else’s experience without immediately categorising or dismissing it may be the most radical act available.