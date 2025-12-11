Penny dreadfuls: Victorian thrills, horror, and the birth of popular fiction

Horror and gore, shock and awe, lurid tales of sin and more – for an affordable price, you too could regularly escape the grim realities of the factory and find your imagination transported beyond the smog-filled streets of Victorian England’s urban pressure cookers. This is the story of the penny dreadfuls: they had the supernatural and the untamed, the demented and the depraved – and they were available for just a penny.

If you think they were cheap and nasty, you would be right. But if you dismiss them as only that, you’d have a lot to learn, and you’ve already forgotten too much.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula in 1897 came long after. The vampire myth first burst into storytelling in one of the penny dreadfuls. Movies are still being made about characters like Sweeney Todd. Dick Turpin was the original anti-hero, and the peculiar blend of crime-fighting and the supernatural entrenched by comic-book heroes took not only its inspiration but its cue from the literary phenomenon that was the penny dreadful.

They emerged in Britain during the early 19th century, coinciding with the rise of literacy among the working class. As soon as the people could read, they did, but they did not read what they were instructed to. Instead, they turned to real storytelling fodder.

The rise of cheap printing technologies, such as steam-powered presses, made it easier to produce large quantities of printed material at low cost. Publishers saw an opportunity to cater to this new market of literate, working-class readers by creating affordable and easily digestible literature. penny dreadfuls filled this gap by offering thrilling stories that appealed to the imaginations of these readers, combining mystery, horror, crime, and adventure in serialised formats.

But don’t look down on them too quickly… everything you’ve ever read by Charles Dickens was first a serialised story. By the time he showed up, sure, things were more tame. Still, he owes them for their format.

Penny dreadfuls refer to both the price – one penny – and the “dreadful” or sensational nature of the content. Other terms for this genre included “penny bloods” and “shilling shockers,” depending on the price and intensity of the material.