Can belief alone heal? The placebo puzzle medicine still can't solve

Harvard Professor, last century.

A medicine or procedure prescribed for the psychological benefit to the patient rather than any physiological effect.

A substance that has no therapeutic effect, used as a control in testing new drugs.

A measure designed merely to humour or placate someone.

The Oxford Dictionary

The first recorded user of a placebo by a famous figure in history may be Plato, whose headache cure consisted of “a certain leaf, but there was a charm to go with the remedy; and if one uttered the charm at the moment of its application, the remedy made one perfectly well; but without the charm there was no efficacy in the leaf.”

In 1799 the first known experiment was conducted using a placebo. English physician John Haygarth tested a popular “cure” which involved metal instruments that “could draw out” disease, the use of which cost the patient a figurative arm and leg. Using wooden tools instead, Dr Haygarth showed “to a degree which has never been suspected, what powerful influence upon disease is produced by… imagination.”

Often a placebo is a sugar pill. It can also be a harmless saline injection, or even bogus surgery, where it’s pretended that surgery has taken place when it has not. (No references were found that explain how this is possible. One would think the patient would notice.)

In modern medicine, placebos are used in clinical trials as a control group. When there has been no medication but the participants in the control group feel a difference, this is “the placebo effect”.

If the test subjects agree to it, none of them know who is getting the actual treatment being tested and who is getting the placebo. This is because the certain knowledge of receiving either the placebo or the treatment affects patients’ experience, or what they imagine they are experiencing. Indeed, it affects the clinicians’ opinions too.

One view of placebos amongst the medical fraternity is that placebos do influence patients’ experiences of pain and nausea but are not thought necessarily to have much greater value than that. Ethics play a major role here. The idea of the lack of informed consent from patients is seen as a thorny issue; deceit between doctors and patients is deeply frowned upon.

The use of placebos continues however because of the mysterious “placebo effect”, where pain and symptoms are relieved by the patient’s belief and their physical experience that they feel better.

Such is the power of our minds.

In one interesting research case, placebos improved motor functions in people suffering from debilitating, painful and as yet incurable Parkinson’s disease. Short-lived and scientific proof of nothing definite yet, except the mysterious power of a drugless drug.

Placebos’ place in pain relief is frequently apparent; they alter a person’s perception of pain. According to the American Cancer Society, “A person might reinterpret sharp pain as uncomfortable tingling.”

But it is hard still to tell the difference between the placebo effect and the effects of biased responses and observations in trials. Unless trials are true double-blind experiments, bias cannot be completely avoided and therein lies the ethical conundrum.

Studies so far still tell us that real pain relievers are more effective when the patient knows they’re receiving them (instead of knowing that they might be receiving the placebo).

The greatest response of all to placebos seems to be from one group: children. Impressionable young minds? Perhaps so. Respondents in general seem to react more positively the higher the “dose” of placebo. Pills have the lowest score, capsules do better and injections (perhaps because most of us hate them) have the greatest response.

The attitude of medical professionals also plays a role in efficacy. The better the bedside manner, the more positive the effect felt by the patient.