While Pretoria drafts Expropriation Bills, Rupert just hands out title deeds

Johann Rupert's Reinet Foundation and Remgro have recapitalised Khaya Lam, the Free Market Foundation's title deed project, pushing the total number of transfers past 24,000 since 2018. Municipal tenants — many holding apartheid-era occupancy rights with no mortgage value — become full title-holders through patient conveyancing work, turning what Hernando de Soto called "dead capital" into bankable assets. The timing sharpens the contrast: while Rupert's foundation has spent sixteen years converting tenancies into freehold ownership, Pretoria has spent the same period widening state powers to expropriate property. For investors, it's a live case study in which model — private, incremental property rights, or state discretion — actually compounds wealth..By Alec Hogg .A friend shared a moving experience. He was in the Stellenbosch Town Hall in November 2018 when a woman in front of him walked in as a tenant. Twenty minutes later, clutching a piece of paper with her name and a property description on it, she walked out an owner. Nobody made a speech about revolutionary transformation. Nobody needed to. The transformation was in her hand..That's Khaya Lam — "My Home" — the Free Market Foundation's quietly extraordinary land reform project, and this week the 16 year old initiative got a lot bigger. Johann Rupert, through the Reinet Foundation and Remgro, has just recapitalised the whole operation. Between 2018 and 2024, the two Rupert controlled businesses injected R25 million apiece for over 18,000 transfers. By last month, the project had handed out 24,000 title deeds to people who'd spent their lives as municipal tenants with no collateral, no mortgageability, and — under old apartheid-era title arrangements — no real claim to the roof over their heads.Here's the detail that stopped me mid-scroll: Khaya Lam's oldest-ever recipient was born on 15 July 1919. She turned 106 the same year she finally got her deed, and Terry Markman, who runs the project, says she walked into the hall unaided to collect it. A person can wait an entire century for something the rest of us take for granted.Why does a title deed matter so much? Because of what the Peruvian economist Hernando de Soto spent a career explaining: most of the world's poor aren't short of assets; they're short of legal recognition of the assets they already have. A house you can't mortgage, sell freely, or leave with certainty to your children isn't capital — it's dead weight dressed up as property. De Soto called it exactly that: dead capital. Khaya Lam's genius is procedural, not ideological — conveyancers, municipalities and patient paperwork turning dead capital into something a bank will actually lend against..Which brings me to the uncomfortable comparison Pretoria won't enjoy. While Rupert and the FMF have spent sixteen years grinding through the bureaucratic sludge to convert 24,000 individual tenancies into freehold title, the state has spent that same period drafting an Expropriation Bill that does the reverse — widening the grounds on which government can seize property from citizens. Not secure it for them. One approach compounds wealth quietly, deed by deed, family by family. The other threatens to unwind it, Zimbabwe-style, with a single vote in the National Council of Provinces. Warren Buffett calls compounding the closest thing capitalism has to magic, but magic needs an unbroken chain of ownership to work on. You cannot compound what the state might confiscate..There's a pointed irony in who's doing the actual land reform here. Rupert's family firm was itself accused, in an earlier era, of representing exactly the wealth apartheid protected. Now it's his foundation funding the deeds that the 1913 Natives Land Act's descendants — the townships — were denied for over a century. Say what you like about the man's politics or his empire; on this particular ledger the entries are unambiguous.The FMF's chairman Temba Nolutshungu put it plainly: dignity is off the table when the place you live in isn't legally yours. Twenty-four thousand South Africans now know the difference. The other five million or so still waiting would do well to watch which model — Rupert's patient capital or the state's expropriation powers — actually delivers something they can call their own..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. Register here.Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.