Resilient communities across the world are forging alternative economies amid rising living costs

We often use the saying, “when life throws you lemons, make lemonade” loosely to speak to the ability of people to pivot and make do in the face of challenging circumstances. But what if life throws you lemons while simultaneously jacking up the price of everyday needs like electricity, water, food, and rent? In bustling cities like Accra, Ghana, and vibrant markets of Buenos Aires, Argentina, communities are facing a harsh reality: a skyrocketing cost of living that’s impacting people’s quality of life.

Thus, in today’s global context, where crisis and uncertainty have become our norm, the need for alternative economies – new and traditional approaches – is becoming increasingly urgent. Communities are forced to demonstrate remarkable resilience in the face of this crisis. I think for the purpose of this conversation, it’s important to look further into this notion of “resilience” so we are on the same page. According to scholars, the concept of resilience speaks to the ability to “bounce back” from adversity and, possibly, even achieve a state that is better than the original one prior to the misfortune. When applied to communities, the label can be an affirmation of their resourcefulness and capacity to mobilise when faced with environmental, social, economic and political stresses. This notion is hailed as proof that, like any other challenging time in human history, ingenuity can blossom even in the face of adversity.

We see, in the case of the communities below, that they have managed to come together to create new systems or tap into old, tested alternative economies that are organised to overcome the exclusionary aspects of the formal market economy and support those short of money and/or basic needs.

Now, let’s unpack these examples of resourcefulness in the face of a high cost of living: