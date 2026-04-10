Good Hope
From dorm room to NBA: SA brand Old School goes global
From a university dorm idea to global sports partnerships, Old School is riding the nostalgia wave into the $97 billion athleisure market.
Key topics:
Old School grew from dorm startup to NBA & Man City partnerships
Nostalgia-driven athleisure boom raises IP lessons after Springboks dispute
Expansion into schools, UK and India builds global sports-merch strategy
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By Enzokuhle Sabela