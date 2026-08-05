Simone Biles: Redefining greatness through courage and accountability

Simone Biles is an athletic superstar, after continuously redefining gymnastics and what it means to be an athlete. With 11 Olympic medals and a record-breaking 30 World Championship medals, as well as gymnastic skills that bear her name, Biles has also made huge leaps in the sports world by openly prioritising mental health and advocating for athlete welfare. Hers is an influence that has a far-reaching impact, making her a role model for athletes across disciplines and generations.

Biles is the most decorated gymnast in World Championship history with a total of 30 medals, including 23 golds. However, it doesn’t end there. Biles has proven and cemented her legacy as a gymnastics icon in the Olympics, consistently demonstrating her dominance in the sport. She has revolutionised gymnastics by performing elements so challenging that they have been uniquely named after her. For example, the “Biles” is a floor exercise that was an unprecedented achievement when she first performed it. Similarly, the “Biles II” is so tough that few gymnasts dare to attempt it. Singlehandedly, Biles has pushed the boundaries of gymnastics difficulty, prompting rule makers to reconsider how elements are scored.

Unlike many athletes who peak early in their careers, Biles has continued to dominate well into her twenties, defying the stereotype that gymnasts have to retire young. Competing at an elite level for over a decade, she has remained virtually untouchable.