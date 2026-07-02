The stream hits the wall: the uncertain future of great TV

With the streaming giants suddenly struggling to justify the cost of creative ambition, the golden age of the small screen might be behind us. But all is not lost.

In 2016, I shared a workspace with a team of gifted TV screenwriters. I would eavesdrop hungrily on the 3-hour-long weekly script meetings that steered their successful South African drama series — hoping to understand the hidden mechanics of the shocking plot twist, or to memorise the trade secrets of constructing crackerjack dialogue.

No such luck. The meetings were good value— full of knotty debate and agile banter— but they tended to circle around the creative mysteries. They were ultimately just a preamble to the real act of storytelling wizardry, which happens in private moments between writer and laptop, unfolding at some desperate hour, beyond the reach of my flapping ears.

That said, my stint as a fly on the writers’ room wall did give me a taste of the atmosphere that surrounds and enables great TV writing. And I can only describe it as an atmosphere of serious play. These were elite storytellers, who were at once delighting in the wild liberty of their jobs and discharging their professional duties — to the viewers, to the actors and crew, to the sheer privilege of confecting a fictional world — with what can only be described as reverence. It was this two-layered creative culture — one part imaginative anarchy, one part deep rigor — that powered the Golden Age of TV.

And that age, I’m afraid, is now behind us. You may have noticed the passing of the Golden Age, also known as Peak TV, in a sudden lack of exceptional new shows or fresh seasons on your streaming services during the past year. There was always a lot of rubbish on our screens, of course — but until recently, the rubbish dump contained a reliable scattering of diamonds. Now the diamonds seem to be gone.

Why is that? One of the reasons is the 2023 Hollywood writer’s strike, which saw the TV production calendar grind to a very grumpy halt for months on end. But the end of the “streaming wars” as a meritocratic creative tussle is the deeper cause of the slump in quality. Like all the big tech players in recent years the streaming TV giants — Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+, HBO Max and Paramount+ — are under intense pressure to become profitable. The era of speculative indulgence and ambient optimism that defined the tech boom is behind us. Since 2022, the streaming platforms’ share prices have mostly dipped and their shareholders’ appetite for risk and artistic endeavour has crashed. They want returns, not masterpieces — and they want them yesterday.