What tea, toast and tiny crimes reveal about us now

There is something faintly absurd, and also faintly soothing, about the way murder has returned to the centre of popular entertainment. But not, this time, as the grisly spectacle of prestige true crime. Instead, it is more of a puzzle set in a village tearoom, solved between mouthfuls of Victoria sponge. The genre we’ve come to call the cosy mystery has staged a resurgence in the past few years, selling millions of copies on the back of Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club novels. New readers on BookTok film themselves in oversized cardigans with cups of tea. And nearly every streaming platform has a growing collection of amateur sleuths who can catch a killer without getting blood on their hands.

What was once Angela Lansbury in Murder, She Wrote is now Selena Gomez side-eyeing Steve Martin in Only Murders in the Building. The ingredients have barely changed (an eccentric detective, a neatly ordered community, a death that rattles it) but the appetite has swelled again. As though we all secretly want to be reassured that even the worst-case scenario can be solved with a chat, a hunch, and a pot of tea.

Cosy crime has always been a little paradoxical. Murder is the central engine of these stories, but the violence itself is almost always hidden. What’s left is not horror but restoration: the sense that the social order, briefly disrupted, can be put back together like a dropped teacup glued along the cracks. Readers have known this for more than a century; Agatha Christie was a master of implying menace without revelling in it. But it lands differently now, when almost every news cycle feels like it’s dragging us toward chaos. Where noir and procedural dramas lean into darkness, the cosy tradition offers what one critic called “a bite-size piece of order in a chaotic world”.

Osman’s debut appeared in 2020, at the exact moment when a global readership was trapped at home. Faced with headlines they could not resolve, it’s easy to imagine them as being desperate for a narrative in which uncertainty could be banished by chapter thirty. Sales skyrocketed; reviews called the book “just so much fun,” and fans said the characters made them feel “a lot better about the state of the world.”

Cosy mysteries became a form of self-protection, an imaginative prophylactic against the churn of bad news. The genre was never really about blood or betrayal; it was about safety. The illusion that a locked-room problem has a solution, if only we can spot the clue hiding in plain sight.

That illusion is powerful. You see it not only in the books themselves but in the way younger audiences have embraced the label “cosy” across culture. The cosy mystery has been joined by cosy fantasy, cosy gaming, and even cosy romance.

A BookToker explained that the draw is less about the specifics of a poisoned teacake or a body in the vicarage than about the guarantee that the threat will not be world-ending. The genre has become a bridge across generations. You have Gen Z fans citing nostalgia for the detective shows their grandparents watched, while parents find themselves swapping Osman paperbacks with their kids. Viewers of all ages tuned in to Knives Out and its sequels precisely because they are clever without being cruel. It turns out that tiny crimes, dressed up in humour and eccentricity, are the perfect antidote to the giant ones playing out on our screens each day.

If you try to define the cosy mystery, it’s surprisingly easy: an amateur detective, a community setting, minimal gore, a tone that prioritizes warmth over dread. And yet what makes the genre thrive is how its self-imposed limits – amateur detective, community setting, minimal blood, and warmth over dread – generate pleasure. When you strip away the forensics, crime- scene photography, and a trauma backstory, what remains is a kind of game. One in which the rules are fair and the ending is guaranteed. As one commentator put it, the joy is “dilettantes playing a game” rather than professionals slogging through forensics. The detectives are people who look like they belong on a church committee, not a police squad. They might be a retired nurse, a crossword-obsessed recluse, a former spook, or an octogenarian with a sharp memory for gossip. The fun is in the contrast: how these seemingly ordinary figures notice what the official investigators miss.

That contrast explains why cosy crime is such an enduring television format. Angela Lansbury’s Jessica Fletcher was both grandmotherly and lethal in her acuity. The detectives in Only Murders in the Building are washed-up performers and a suspiciously stylish millennial. And Ted Danson is about to return as a retired professor turned undercover detective in the second season of A Man on the Inside. All of them confirm the same fantasy: that ordinary people, armed with nothing more than wit and persistence, can restore order.

Streaming has taken this genre global. Only Murders in the Building became a hit across demographics, precisely because it turned a grim premise – someone has died in your building – into a series of running gags, New York in-jokes, and eccentric friendships. In Britain, the BBC scored its most-watched scripted show of 2024 with Ludwig, about a neurodiverse crossword-setter turned detective. On the big screen, Rian Johnson’s Knives Out films re-established the pleasures of the locked-room puzzle as mainstream box office draws – all of them proving that a murder mystery could be funny, glamorous, and genuinely crowd-pleasing without resorting to brutality. These stories are not harrowing reminders of mortality. They’re playgrounds where audiences can test themselves without fear of harm.

Unlike prestige thrillers where trauma lingers in every subplot, cosy crime delivers closure. The puzzle is solved, the world is set back in order, and the kettle is back on.

Commentators tend to link this revival to a broader craving for comfort. In an era of rolling crises, a story that ends neatly feels almost medicinal. As one Guardian writer put it, amid planetary and economic turmoil, the promise of escapism is “more beguiling than ever”. We know, rationally, that most real-world problems resist tidy solutions. Still, it feels good to imagine that even murder can be resolved by tea-drinking retirees. Cosy crime is, in this sense, not a denial of reality but a chance to borrow the illusion of control.

There is also something democratic about this genre. Noir often thrives on the alienation of its lonely detectives, while police procedurals valorise institutional authority. Cosy mysteries insist on community. The sleuth is usually embedded in her town or her family. And the crime, while disruptive, becomes an excuse for neighbours to gather, talk, suspect, or confess. The reader becomes part of that community too. We piece together clues with the amateur detective, safe in the knowledge that the disruption will be temporary.