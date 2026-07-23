Echoes through time: How technology is preserving art’s legacy

And then there’s the access issue. Once, the world’s great art was the preserve of those who could afford the ticket, the VIP invite, the flight, the luxury of time. Now? A teenager in rural Limpopo or the dusty Cape Flats can virtually immerse themselves in the hallowed spaces of the Louvre with a few screen taps and swipes. In most developing nations, far removed from ground zero of the greats on display, where distance and resources can make a trip to a major gallery a rare luxury, virtual exhibitions are nothing short of revolutionary.

Imagine for a moment, in a classroom in Tembisa, South Africa, your teacher projecting images of Gerard Sekoto’s vibrant townships onto a battered whiteboard. The students, like myself at that age, would certainly never have set foot in a gallery, yet would debate the meaning of colour, provenance, light and identity. Like theirs, my excitement would have been sincere. For them, for me, the use of technology isn’t just levelling the playing field – it’s fading and collapsing the lines altogether – a tweening experience from where we currently are to where you could be – enter the virtual gallery.

During the 2020 pandemic, the British Museum in London and the Musée d’Orsay in Paris launched immersive virtual tours, allowing millions worldwide to stroll through galleries otherwise closed to the public. The Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. went a step further, offering interactive 3D models of artefacts, such as the Apollo 11 command module, for anyone to examine in detail at home.