The ten most expensive auction sales ever
By Darya Shaheen
Auctions are the last place on earth where money still screams. Not the quiet transfer of wire instructions between Swiss banks, but actual screaming: paddles shooting up, phones pressed to ears, grown men sweating through made-to-measure suits because someone in the back row just added another five million dollars the way the rest of us add extra cheese. I have stood in those rooms in New York, London, Geneva, and Hong Kong, smelling the particular mix of adrenaline and Hermès that only appears when nine zeros are at stake.
Even so, there are some sales so monumentally expensive that it draws water from the hardest high carat stones or elicits a grimace from a face paved with botox.
Here are the ten most expensive lots ever hammered down, and what they secretly tell us about who runs the world now.
Leonardo da Vinci, Salvator Mundi – $450.3 million, Christie’s New York, 2017
A painting of Jesus that spent decades bolted to a wall in New Orleans as “school of Leonardo” until two art dealers bought it for $10,000 and paid restorers to peel away five centuries of bad retouching. The reveal was so dramatic that half the experts still swear it is workshop, not master. None of that mattered once the Saudi royal family decided they needed the ultimate flex for the Louvre Abu Dhabi loan program. The final bidder was a telephone labelled only “Bader.” Later we learned Prince Bader bin Abdullah was acting for Mohammed bin Salman, who now keeps the painting on his yacht because even a $450 million object needs to be somewhere it can be seen by other billionaires. Lesson: provenance is nice, but a royal warrant is nicer.
Pablo Picasso, Les Femmes d’Alger (Version O) – $179.4 million, Christie’s New York, 2015
Picasso’s love letter to Delacroix and to every woman he ever exhausted. The price was driven by a Qatari telephone bidding against a Ukrainian-born fertilizer king who had just lost half his net worth in the currency markets and apparently decided retail therapy scaled. The Qatari won. Somewhere Victor Hugo is laughing at the idea that misery is having no bread while these two fought over who got to hang a cubist harem above the majlis.
The Pink Star Diamond – $71.2 million, Sotheby’s Hong Kong, 2017
A 59.6-carat flawless fancy vivid pink the size of a large strawberry. Three bidders spent twenty minutes trying to out-alpha each other until Isaac Wolf, a New York diamond cutter, thought $83 million was a reasonable opening bid. He defaulted four months later, which is the auction equivalent of ordering the tasting menu and leaving before the bill. Sotheby’s had to buy it back themselves, then quietly resold it to Chow Tai Fook for the lower price. Moral: even at seventy-one million, some stones are still too hot to flip.
Giacometti’s L’Homme au Doigt – $141.3 million, Christie’s New York, 2015
A six-foot bronze stick figure that looks like it survived a nuclear winter. The underbidder was Steve Cohen, who already owns a different Giacometti and apparently collects them the way teenagers once collected Pokémon cards. The winner was Shelly Adelson’s telephone, because nothing says “tasteful restraint” like paying nine figures for a statue that appears to be giving the room the middle finger.
Francis Bacon, Three Studies of Lucian Freud – $142.4 million, Christie’s New York, 2013
Two men who hated each other immortalized on three canvases. Elaine Wynn, fresh from the most expensive divorce in Nevada history, bought it as a reminder that relationships can always cost more.
A. Lange & Söhne Grand Complication Pocket Watch – $25 million, Phillips Geneva, 2023
The only watch ever made with seven complications, finished in 1900 and kept in a vault for a century. The winning bidder was a gentleman who already owns thirty Patek Philippes and clearly believes wrist real estate should be colonized.
Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress – $4.8 million, Julien’s, 2016
Ripley’s Believe It or Not bought the dress that was sewn onto her body because buttons were for quitters. Kim Kardashian later borrowed it for the Met Gala and reportedly stretched the seams, proving that even a five-million-dollar garment cannot survive a Kardashian.
Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Jersey – $10.1 million, Sotheby’s New York, 2022
The “Last Dance” jersey. Somewhere a hedge-fund manager is wearing it to SoulCycle and telling himself the sweat equity compounds.
Luis de Bruna y Arenillas cabinet – $36.7 million, Sotheby’s London, 2002
A seventeenth-century Florentine ebony cabinet so over-the-top it needed its own bodyguard. Sold to an anonymous European collector who has never been seen in daylight since.
Honus Wagner Baseball Card (T206) – $7.25 million, private sale via Goldin, 2022
A cigarette card of a man who quit tobacco because he did not want kids smoking. The irony is thicker than the cardstock. Now the sharp truth beneath the glitter. These prices have almost nothing to do with intrinsic value and everything to do with scarcity plus story plus ego. A painting is only worth $450 million if two people with unlimited money decide that losing would hurt more than spending. The objects themselves are incidental; they are chips in the highest-stakes poker game ever invented, where the blinds are measured in private-jet flights and the winner gets to hang the pot above the fireplace. The new rule is simple: anything that cannot be replicated and can be tied to a myth will eventually sell for an obscene amount. Art, wine, watches, handbags, sneakers, even tweets (yes, Jack Dorsey’s first tweet sold as an NFT for $2.9 million and is now worth approximately three dollars and a profound sense of embarrassment). The category does not matter. The story does.
So next time you watch one of these sales on Instagram Live, remember you are not witnessing commerce. You are witnessing courtship, revenge, laundering, legacy-building, and occasionally genuine passion, all disguised as bidding. The hammer falls and the room exhales, half in relief, half in envy. Another zero added to the human score sheet.
And somewhere, in a temperature-controlled vault, a bronze stick figure continues to point at the madness and refuses to blink. Smart statue.
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