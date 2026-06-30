The ten most expensive auction sales ever

Leonardo da Vinci, Salvator Mundi – $450.3 million, Christie’s New York, 2017 A painting of Jesus that spent decades bolted to a wall in New Orleans as “school of Leonardo” until two art dealers bought it for $10,000 and paid restorers to peel away five centuries of bad retouching. The reveal was so dramatic that half the experts still swear it is workshop, not master. None of that mattered once the Saudi royal family decided they needed the ultimate flex for the Louvre Abu Dhabi loan program. The final bidder was a telephone labelled only “Bader.” Later we learned Prince Bader bin Abdullah was acting for Mohammed bin Salman, who now keeps the painting on his yacht because even a $450 million object needs to be somewhere it can be seen by other billionaires. Lesson: provenance is nice, but a royal warrant is nicer.

Pablo Picasso, Les Femmes d’Alger (Version O) – $179.4 million, Christie’s New York, 2015 Picasso’s love letter to Delacroix and to every woman he ever exhausted. The price was driven by a Qatari telephone bidding against a Ukrainian-born fertilizer king who had just lost half his net worth in the currency markets and apparently decided retail therapy scaled. The Qatari won. Somewhere Victor Hugo is laughing at the idea that misery is having no bread while these two fought over who got to hang a cubist harem above the majlis.

The Pink Star Diamond – $71.2 million, Sotheby’s Hong Kong, 2017 A 59.6-carat flawless fancy vivid pink the size of a large strawberry. Three bidders spent twenty minutes trying to out-alpha each other until Isaac Wolf, a New York diamond cutter, thought $83 million was a reasonable opening bid. He defaulted four months later, which is the auction equivalent of ordering the tasting menu and leaving before the bill. Sotheby’s had to buy it back themselves, then quietly resold it to Chow Tai Fook for the lower price. Moral: even at seventy-one million, some stones are still too hot to flip.

Giacometti’s L’Homme au Doigt – $141.3 million, Christie’s New York, 2015 A six-foot bronze stick figure that looks like it survived a nuclear winter. The underbidder was Steve Cohen, who already owns a different Giacometti and apparently collects them the way teenagers once collected Pokémon cards. The winner was Shelly Adelson’s telephone, because nothing says “tasteful restraint” like paying nine figures for a statue that appears to be giving the room the middle finger.

Francis Bacon, Three Studies of Lucian Freud – $142.4 million, Christie’s New York, 2013 Two men who hated each other immortalized on three canvases. Elaine Wynn, fresh from the most expensive divorce in Nevada history, bought it as a reminder that relationships can always cost more.

A. Lange & Söhne Grand Complication Pocket Watch – $25 million, Phillips Geneva, 2023 The only watch ever made with seven complications, finished in 1900 and kept in a vault for a century. The winning bidder was a gentleman who already owns thirty Patek Philippes and clearly believes wrist real estate should be colonized.

Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress – $4.8 million, Julien’s, 2016 Ripley’s Believe It or Not bought the dress that was sewn onto her body because buttons were for quitters. Kim Kardashian later borrowed it for the Met Gala and reportedly stretched the seams, proving that even a five-million-dollar garment cannot survive a Kardashian.

Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Jersey – $10.1 million, Sotheby’s New York, 2022 The “Last Dance” jersey. Somewhere a hedge-fund manager is wearing it to SoulCycle and telling himself the sweat equity compounds.

Luis de Bruna y Arenillas cabinet – $36.7 million, Sotheby’s London, 2002 A seventeenth-century Florentine ebony cabinet so over-the-top it needed its own bodyguard. Sold to an anonymous European collector who has never been seen in daylight since.