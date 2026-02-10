The paradox of perfection: When happiness becomes lethal

Picture, if you will, a luxury retirement home for mice. Unlimited food pellets drop from the ceiling whenever anyone feels peckish. Water bottles runneth over forever. Nesting material lies in soft mountains. No cats, no owls, no winters, no hunger, no effort. The penthouse apartments are all vacant and the lifts always work. John B. Calhoun, an American ethologist with the earnest solemnity of a man who has never quite recovered from reading too much H. G. Wells, built exactly this paradise in 1968 and called it Universe 25.

He began with four breeding pairs of healthy, bright-eyed house mice. Within a year they had multiplied to six hundred. By day 560 the population touched 2,200 and then, like a party guest who realises the champagne is non-alcoholic, quietly began to leave. By day 920 every new pup was dead within hours of birth. By day 1,588 the last conception had occurred. The final mouse died alone, beautifully groomed, in a spotless corner, surrounded by more wealth than Croesus and not a single reason to care.

What happened?

The textbooks mutter about “behavioural sink,” a phrase Calhoun coined when he noticed his earlier, smaller universes collapsing under social stress. Yet Universe 25 never actually became crowded. The enclosure could comfortably house three thousand; at its peak it held fewer than that, and vast areas remained empty. The mice had space, safety, and surplus. They simply stopped wanting to be mice.

The males sorted themselves into types with the neatness of characters in a Jacobean tragedy. There were the aggressors, wired on testosterone and boredom, who patrolled the floors biting anything that moved.

There were the pansexuals who mounted anything that didn’t, including the already exhausted.

There were the drop-outs who sat in the middle of the floor staring at nothing, like undergraduates after a three-day thesis bender.

And then there were the beautiful ones. Ah, the beautiful ones. These exquisite dandies did nothing but eat, sleep, and groom themselves until their fur gleamed like patent leather. They never fought, never courted, never reared young. They were the original nepo babies, born into abundance and choosing Instagram over existence.

The females, meanwhile, gave up on motherhood with the weary relief of a Victorian heroine refusing a third season. They kicked infants out of nests, forgot to feed them, or simply wandered off mid-lactation as though they had suddenly remembered an urgent hair appointment. Infant mortality hit one hundred per cent. The species quietly voted itself out of the gene pool.

Calhoun watched this slow-motion suicide and concluded that when life becomes too easy, the psyche invents dragons to slay it.

Remove every external problem and the organism turns on itself. The mice did not die of plague or starvation; they died of meaninglessness.

We sneer at mice, of course. We are taller, vote in elections, and have mastered fire. Yet the experiment keeps nagging at me whenever I scroll through another sun-dappled feed of people living their best lives in tastefully appointed minimalism. We have built ourselves a rather larger Universe 25, only with ring lights and oat-milk lattes.