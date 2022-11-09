No chance of pandemic amnesty for enforcers of false COVID narrative

A recent article in The Atlantic, “Let’s Declare a Pandemic Amnesty,” written by Brown University economics professor Emily Oster, Ph.D, has sparked rage among the increasingly connected community comprising those people who have maintained a healthy scepticism of the Covid-19 narrative throughout the pandemic. As the Covid narrative continues to crumble, health and government officials are desperately claiming ignorance in an effort to avoid the kind of persecution that countless doctors and dissident citizens still face for simply challenging the arbitrarily established protocols the Covid-19 pandemic birthed. This article details a laundry list of prerequisites, without which the proposal of amnesty is simply unworkable. A thorough analysis of the grossly duplicitous dealings by the powers that be highlights just how empty even the most sincere apologies, none of which have been forthcoming, would be as they would fail to justly rectify the indeterminable damage the world will continue to face. This article first appeared on Mercola. – Nadya Swart

COVID Dictators Plead for Amnesty

As the COVID narrative quickly unravels, some misinformation pushers believe those who were ultimately right should forgive those who weren’t and move on, simply because ‘they didn’t know.’

Dr Joseph Mercola

STORY AT-A-GLANCE

As the Covid-19 lies are now being exposed at exponential speed, some of those proven wrong are getting nervous — so nervous, in fact, they’re now pleading for amnesty and to just let bygones be bygones

While some now argue ignorance as their defence, there was no lack of data proving their positions were wrong, dangerous, destructive and deadly, right from the start

Health and government officials weren’t just wrong once and then changed course. No, they’ve doubled, tripled and quadrupled down on errors, even in the face of overwhelming evidence that they’re wrong. Granting amnesty to individuals who have been wrong from Day 1, without a single apology, is an untenable proposition. The price society has paid for their errors is far too great for that

They were wrong about masks working and natural immunity not working, they were wrong about asymptomatic spread, lockdowns, and the safety and effectiveness of the Covid-19 shots. They were also wrong about SARS-CoV-2 jumping naturally from bats to humans by way of a wet market in Wuhan, China, and they were wrong when they insisted that mandating an experimental gene therapy was within legal bounds. Demanding that officials be held accountable for these errors is not gloating. It’s reestablishing a baseline of conduct and accountability to the public

There can be no amnesty for Covid-19 narrative pushers as people proven right are still being persecuted as “misinformation spreaders,” and illegal government censorship continues without abatement. In fact, the Department of Homeland Security now views censorship and controlling the information space as one of its core duties

As the Covid-19 lies are now being exposed at exponential speed, some of those proven wrong are getting nervous — so nervous, in fact, they’re now pleading to just let bygones be bygones.

The Atlantic1 has come under fire for suggesting that all the terrible pandemic-era decisions over lockdowns, school closures, masking and punishing an entire class of people who questioned the efficacy and wisdom of taking a rushed, experimental vaccine — for a virus with a 99% survival rate in most — should all be water under the bridge.

Brown University economist Emily Oster writes in The Atlantic,2 “We need to forgive one another for what we did and said when we were in the dark about COVID.” Brendon Marotta in his Substack Hegemon Media3 recounts:

“I believe perpetrators call for forgiveness because they fear punitive justice. If the perpetrators were held accountable in our current justice system, the scale of the wrongdoing would result in punishments the perpetrators could not bear.

These punishments would also not give those who lost their jobs, businesses, friends, family, health, or freedom anything back. What if there was another way that would be better for both victims and perpetrators?

The wrongdoing of the pandemic has not been acknowledged. Those responsible have made no apologies. Calls for ‘forgiveness’ appear dishonest when those responsible haven’t apologised, which is usually a prerequisite to asking for forgiveness.

Creating equity would mean taking the ill-gotten gains of perpetrators and redistributing them to the people who lost their jobs and businesses during the pandemic. In short, it would mean reparations. Equity is not just about money. Losses during the pandemic were not just financial.

People lose their friends, family, and freedoms. Much of the harm done was cultural, emotional, and social. No amount of money can replace the ability to grieve in person at your loved one’s funeral.”

Oster’s plea for the decency that she and the mainstream media and public health officials failed to offer Americans during the throes of the pandemic comes at a point when the COVID narrative has been all but lost by the current administration and the mainstream media.

Their Lies Have Been Exposed

For nearly the last three years, I have been exposing and documenting all of the lies that the global cabal has been promoting in their mainstream media propaganda. As expected they have now been exposed to be falsehoods, cluelessness and lies:

Covid-19 jabs were never tested for, or proven to stop transmission

The jabs were not 95% effective but actually increased the risk of getting COVID

The fatality rate of COVID was around 0.005%

Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine worked

Masks don’t work

Lockdowns did more damage than good

This bioweapon came out of a lab, and

“Safe and effective” turned into “sudden and unexpected death”

Their Crimes Must Be Reconciled

You weren’t allowed to say goodbye to your loved ones or attend their funerals, but the chosen ones dined at extravagant restaurants and allowed liquor stores and Wal-Mart to stay open. Your small business was destroyed, while Amazon made billions.

These murderous hypocrites killed thousands of seniors by knowingly putting infected patients into old age homes. They killed thousands more by putting treatable patients on ventilators and Fauci’s remdesivir, and additional thousands were killed by not allowing safe and effective treatments like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to be prescribed by doctors.

They have killed and injured hundreds of thousands through coercion, threats, mandates and a never-ending stream of lies that forced people into taking a dangerous and untested, toxic concoction — a Big Pharma bioweapon.

These “experts” seeking forgiveness, ostensibly because they were just caught up in the “hysteria” of the moment, weren’t wrong. They were lying from the outset and need to pay dearly for their crimes against humanity.

We were scorned, ridiculed, ostracised, censored, fired, deplatformed and wished dead by the authoritarian-minded sheep who demanded compliance, and treated like outcasts by family members who believed the narrative hook, line and sinker.

They pushed their agenda too far and too fast out of desperation, as the financial underpinnings of their fake world order began to strain and crumble. This desperation exposed their blatant lies to a vast array of critical thinkers across the world who have not been deterred in exposing the falsehoods on social media, blogs and free-speech websites.

Why We Must Reject Amnesty Plea

The reasons we must reject Oster’s amnesty plea are manifold. First and foremost, while some now want to argue ignorance as their defence, there was no lack of facts and data, right from the start, proving their positions were wrong, dangerous, destructive and deadly.

Since data were readily available, the real question they need to ask themselves is: “Why did I believe all the lies and propaganda?” Self-reflection is needed here. Related to this is Oster’s ridiculous claim that “getting something right had a hefty element of luck.” Absolutely not. Give me one example where luck played a role.

People who got it right did so because they exercised their critical thinking skills and a) read the data, b) correctly analysed that data and c) drew rational conclusions based on that analysis. Analysis and reason are not reliant on luck.

No luck was needed to know that masks were useless. The published science told us as much. Ditto for the conclusion that natural immunity is superior to vaccine-induced immunity. No luck was needed to know there was no such thing as asymptomatic spreaders, because again, science. Not only can you not have a “hot” infection without symptoms, but research looking at millions of individuals confirmed what we already knew from basic virology.

No luck was needed to correctly predict that lockdowns would have a dramatically negative effect on health, education and the economy. That was just plain rational, but early cost-benefit analyses also confirmed it.

No luck was needed to know that the Covid-19 jab was useless because data from around the world rapidly grew to show that case rates rose in tandem with the shots. Dr Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden and CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky have also demonstrated this.

All were jabbed more than once, and all got Covid-19 — more than once! Seventy percent of jabbed CDC employees also got COVID, and on several occasions, ships where 100% of crew and passengers were jabbed reported outbreaks. None of this would occur if the shots actually prevented infection and spread, and you need no special skills other than clear-headed reason to come to that conclusion.

You also don’t need special skills to see that the COVID shots are killing healthy people. Just look at all the sudden deaths of professional athletes and children. It’s so common they’ve even given it a new name: Sudden Adult Death Syndrome. Look at the excess mortality statistics and the skyrocketing life insurance claims.

Oster’s proposition that luck was behind correct analyses is a cop-out and a sign that she’s not ready to accept that she was gullible and irrational — and possibly cruel toward others. Recall, threatening the lives of the unvaccinated and mocking their deaths was basically part of the public policy.4

Forgiving the ignorant because they don’t know what they’re doing may be the spiritual imperative, but social etiquette demands that if you WANT someone to forgive you, you FIRST apologise and THEN ask for forgiveness. What’s missing from Oster’s call to forgive her and everyone else who’s been proven wrong is an apology.

Government Officials Must Be Held Accountable

This is even more important when it comes to media and our health and government officials. Granting amnesty to individuals who have been wrong from Day 1, without a single apology, is an untenable proposition. The price society has paid for their errors is far too great for that.

They may ask for forgiveness, and they may be forgiven by many, but they STILL must be held accountable for their errors. Demanding that officials be held accountable for errors is not gloating. It’s reestablishing a baseline of conduct and accountability to the public — something we seem to have lost.

Their reckless behaviour has caused people to lose their businesses, their livelihoods; they’ve lost family members to reckless medicine; they’ve lost out on weddings and funerals; drug use and suicides have skyrocketed; children have fallen years behind on their schooling and the economy has been destroyed. The list goes on. Being wrong has a price, and society will be paying it for quite some time.

What’s more, our health and government officials weren’t just wrong once and then changed course. No, they’ve doubled, tripled and quadrupled down on errors, even in the face of overwhelming evidence that they’re wrong, and we’re just supposed to “let bygones be bygones”? Not a chance.

First, we have to set the record straight, so everyone actually knows what the truth is, and then we have to make sure these kinds of errors cannot be committed again. A truce is a distant third on the list of how to move forward.

Those Proven Right Are Still Persecuted

Setting the record straight starts with ending the persecution of those proven to be right. It also requires putting an end to censorship and the promulgation of propaganda.

With regard to the propaganda, this will require rewriting the law. The use of state propaganda against the American public was illegal until 2012, when then-president Obama legalised it through an amendment to the National Defense Authorisation Act (NDAA).5 That amendment must be repealed so that media can again be held accountable for the illegal dissemination of government propaganda.

Moving forward, we also likely need to either abolish or radically reassess the role of medical boards. As it stands, medical boards have been weaponised to silence doctors who go against the state propaganda and tell the truth about COVID.

The latest victim of this government orchestrated persecution is Dr Peter McCullough, one of the most well-credentialed and respected cardiologists in the world. He’s now being stripped of his medical credentials for the crime of speaking truth to the public (and thereby contradicting the legalised propaganda).6

He’s also been terminated from his position as editor-in-chief of Cardiorenal Medicine and Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine (RCM) — all without due process. RCM was even so cowardly to publicly claim he “stepped down” as his term of office had ended. As noted by McCullough, there are “powerful dark forces” at work in academic medicine “to expunge any resistance” to the COVID jab.

Editor Forced to Resign Over McCullough’s COVID Paper

Anyone who dares publish McCullough’s research also skates on thin ice. Dr Jose Luis Domingo, editor-in-chief of the science journal Food and Chemical Toxicology (FCT) for the past seven years, was recently forced to resign for that very reason. As reported by the Epoch Times:7

“Though Domingo has himself received three vaccinations (two AstraZeneca and one Pfizer), he told The Epoch Times that he has been bombarded with insults, threats, and accusations of being ‘anti-vaccine’ ever since he approved the publication of a scientific paper8 [by McCullough, Stephanie Seneff, Greg Nigh and Anthony Kyriakopoulos] that explores potential mechanisms of harm of injected synthetic mRNA …

This research was co-authored by a team of preeminent scientists, including Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D., a senior research scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Dr Peter McCullough, an internationally known cardiologist who has published over a hundred peer-reviewed articles during his 40-year career; and Dr Anthony Kyriakopoulos, a Greek clinical microbiologist, medical doctor, and researcher who has a Ph.D. in medical and molecular microbiology.

Their research proposed that alterations in the vaccine mRNA may ‘hide the mRNA from cellular defences and promote a longer biological half-life and high production of spike protein.’ In doing so, these scientists posited, mRNA vaccines may interfere with the body’s natural immune response.

They described this interference as ‘profound impairment,’ which, they believe, comes about specifically because the spike protein interferes with a critical early innate immune response mechanism, called the type I interferon response.

If they are correct, injected synthetic mRNA will have a variety of negative consequences on human health, including making our bodies less able to control infections and suppress cancer …

About a month after the paper was published, Domingo said he began receiving angry emails and messages. These included insults, calls to resign, demands to retract the paper, and even threats … The angry messages, he said, were filled with ad hominem attacks against him and against the paper’s co-authors, but did not specify their scientific objections to the contents of the paper …

Though he would have preferred to stay at the helm of the journal until the end of 2023 … Domingo has issued his resignation from the journal to maintain his scientific independence.

He told us he is first and foremost a scientist, and that he does not regret publishing the paper. Despite the attacks, he was not willing to give in to the pressure from the journal’s publisher … Jagna Mirska …

Domingo said that the journal has already picked a successor for his position — someone with clear ties to the pharmaceutical industry: Bryan Delaney, Ph.D. According to his LinkedIn page, Delaney is a toxicologist who currently works for Haleon. Haleon is pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKlein’s new brand name for its consumer health unit.”

What Else Have They Been Wrong About?

The list of so-called “errors” is a long one. They were wrong about masks working and natural immunity not working, they were wrong about asymptomatic spread, lockdowns and the safety and effectiveness of the COVID shots. They were also wrong about SARS-CoV-2 jumping naturally from bats to humans by way of a wet market in Wuhan, China.

Not even a month has passed since we witnessed the stunning revelation that Pfizer never tested its COVID shots for transmissibility before proclaiming publicly that the vaccine protected against transmission. Then they had the CDC put the bioweapon on the childhood vaccine schedule and the same day increased the price of their jab by 400%.

As reported by Rising host Robby Soave (video above) and Vanity Fair,9 a report by the Minority Oversight Staff of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, released in October 2022, concluded that “a research-related incident is the most likely explanation for COVID-19”.

The COVID jab tyrants were also wrong when they insisted that mandating an experimental gene therapy was within legal bounds. Such mandates have since been overturned in a number of districts. Most recently, a New York judge ruled that New York City’s COVID jab mandate for municipal workers was enacted illegally and any employee fired for noncompliance must be immediately reinstated — and receive back pay.10

According to Supreme Court Justice Ralph Porzio, the Health Commission’s jab mandate “violates the separation of powers doctrine” enshrined in the state constitution, as well as workers’ due process rights. In his ruling, Porzio noted:

“The vaccination mandate for City employees was not just about safety and public health; it was about compliance. If it was about safety and public health, unvaccinated workers would have been placed on leave the moment the order was issued. If it was about safety and public health, the Health Commissioner would have issued city-wide mandates for all residents.”

The New York City law department immediately filed an appeal, which blocked the reinstatement of the workers. Time will tell, but I suspect that in the end, the city will just end up having to pay out even more in back pay.

US Government Still Plans to Police Wrong-Think

As mentioned earlier, amnesty for COVID dictators is impossible in light of continued censorship, and there’s no sign of that ending any time soon. On the contrary, leaked documents show the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has every intention of policing wrong-think.

Biden’s “Ministry of Truth” may have been disbanded in the wake of public mockery, but the plan for such an entity was not shelved. As reported by The Intercept:11

“Years of internal DHS memos, emails, and documents — obtained via leaks and an ongoing lawsuit, as well as public documents — illustrate an expansive effort by the agency to influence tech platforms …

Behind closed doors, and through pressure on private platforms, the U.S. government has used its power to try to shape online discourse.

According to meeting minutes and other records appended to a lawsuit filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican who is also running for Senate, discussions have ranged from the scale and scope of government intervention in online discourse to the mechanics of streamlining takedown requests for false or intentionally misleading information …

In a March meeting, Laura Dehmlow, an FBI official, warned that the threat of subversive information on social media could undermine support for the U.S. government …

There is also a formalised process for government officials to directly flag content on Facebook or Instagram and request that it be throttled or suppressed through a special Facebook portal that requires a government or law enforcement email to use. At the time of writing, the ‘content request system’ at facebook.com/xtakedowns/login is still live …

According to a draft copy of DHS’s Quadrennial Homeland Security Review, DHS’s capstone report outlining the department’s strategy and priorities in the coming years, the department plans to target ‘inaccurate information’ on a wide range of topics, including ‘the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, racial justice, U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the nature of U.S. support to Ukraine.’”

As you can see, censorship is not restricted to COVID issues alone. They include a variety of national politics and geopolitical issues as well. In other words, Americans’ views of the world and our country are being shaped by a propaganda arm of the U.S. government itself — not another country — and the reason they have no qualms about doing this is because Obama legalised the use of government propaganda against Americans during his presidency.

Censorship Is Now a Core Duty of the DHS

In addition to abolishing or radically reforming medical boards, the FDA and CDC, we probably need to do the same to the DHS. As reported by The Intercept, documentation shows the “DHS views the issue of tackling disinformation and misinformation as a growing portion of its core duties”.

“When I think about what Homeland Security should be doing, policing and punishing my personal views about health, medicine, climate change, political actors and geopolitical actions is not at the top of the list. Yet that’s precisely what they’re doing, and will be doing more of in the years to come.”

I don’t know about you, but when I think about what Homeland Security should be doing, policing and punishing my personal views about health, medicine, climate change, political actors and geopolitical actions is not at the top of the list. Yet that’s precisely what they’re doing, and will be doing more of in the years to come.

To control the information space, the DHS intends to “leverage advanced data analytics technology” and work with nongovernmental agencies and other civil society organisations “to build resilience to the impacts of false information”.

Government Censorship by Surrogate Is Still Illegal

For now, Schmitt is combating this tyrannical and unconstitutional overreach in court. As reported by The Intercept:12

“In May, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt took the lead in filing a lawsuit to combat what he views as sweeping efforts by the Biden administration to pressure social media companies to moderate certain forms of content appearing on their platforms.

The suit alleges governmentwide efforts to censor certain stories, especially ones related to the pandemic. It also names multiple agencies across the government that have participated in efforts to monitor speech and ‘open collusion’ between the administration and social media companies …

October 21, the judge presiding over the case granted the attorneys general permission to depose Fauci, CISA officials, and communication specialists from the White House.

While the lawsuit has a definite partisan slant, pointing the finger at the Biden administration for allegedly seeking to control private speech, many of the subpoenas request information that spans into the Trump era and provides a window into the absurdity of the ongoing effort.

‘There is growing evidence that the legislative and executive branch officials are using social media companies to engage in censorship by surrogate,’ said Jonathan Turley, a professor of law at George Washington University, who has written about the lawsuit.

‘It is axiomatic that the government cannot do indirectly what it is prohibited from doing directly. If government officials are directing or facilitating such censorship, it raises serious First Amendment questions.’”

No Chance of Amnesty for US Leadership

To bring us back to where we started, with Oster’s plea for amnesty for those who ignorantly chose to be on the wrong side of history, I am not alone in my view that her proposition is an unworkable one.

Sure, on a personal level, many are likely willing and able to bury the hatchet and join hands again with friends and family who shunned and berated them as “conspiracy theorists” and “anti-science anti-vaxxers” (although following the science and the data was precisely what we were all doing).

But on the leadership level, amnesty is out of the question. Leaders must be held accountable for decisions based on lies. They must be held accountable for their fraud and deception.

Agency heads must be held accountable for their data manipulation and obfuscation, Big Tech leadership must be held accountable for their efforts to aid government in the circumvention of our Constitutional rights, and mainstream media, including individual hosts and reporters, must be held to account for their propaganda role, which has injured and killed hundreds of thousands of Americans who trusted them.

A court recently ruled Alex Jones must pay nearly $1 billion in damages to families for falsely claiming that no children died in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting,13 an event that many in alt media suspected was a false flag operation at the time. Now, that fine is quite a precedent.

What would be the appropriate fine for journalists who claim no one has died from the COVID shot? Or that COVID jab injuries are “exceedingly rare”? What would be the appropriate fine for tech platforms that censor the personal testimonies of the injured and families of the dead, thereby perpetuating the lie that injuries and deaths don’t occur?

What would be an appropriate payout by federal agencies that falsified data to hide adverse effects and deaths? If you guessed in the trillions you would have profoundly underestimated the damage they have done.

No Chance of Amnesty for Enforcers of False COVID Narrative

The American Conservative had this to say about the “Soviet blue-check media” in the United States:14

“There can be no amnesty for the unthinking enforcers of the narrative of the regime. I don’t know how to put this gently to my fellow members of the blue-check media class, so I will say it bluntly. You guys resemble nothing so much as the info apparatus of some failing ideological state — late-Soviet apparatchiks, only without the erudition that was demanded of regime intellectuals in Moscow back in the day …

In February 2020, the Washington Post published a news story with the headline: ‘Tom Cotton Keeps Repeating a Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory That Scientists Have Debunked.’

More than a year later … the paper ‘rewrote the article’s headline, softening ‘conspiracy theory’ to ‘fringe theory’ and noting that scientists have ‘disputed’ it rather than ‘debunked’ it.’ How generous. How scrupulous …

If the lab-leak theory were a rare instance in which blue-check media abdicated basic journalistic responsibility in favour of elite narrative enforcement, one could forgive and forget, as the Atlantic now demands.

But such lapses are utterly commonplace — systemic, you might say. Remember when Big Tech and Big Media and Big Intelligence teamed up to frame the New York Post’s Hunter Biden reporting in October 2020 as ‘misinformation’ — only to concede, once the election was safely over, that it was, in fact, entirely accurate?

Remember the absolute unanimity with which blue-check media defended the efficacy of COVID vaccines in stopping transmission — before begrudgingly admitting that, erm, actually, they really don’t work as advertised?

Remember when blue-check media were dead-certain that Jussie Smollett was the victim of a racist attack? And on and on and on. Once the falsity of the old narrative is definitively established, most blue-checks shamelessly move on to the next elite narrative in need of media reinforcement — no apology, no introspection.

The few willing to acknowledge their errors, meanwhile, insist they were merely following the ‘expert’ consensus at the time. This is risible. The job of the reporter isn’t to parrot what the experts say at any given moment: it is to question what anyone in power claims.

‘If your mother tells you she loves you, check it out,’ used to be the journalistic motto. Dr Anthony Fauci, Pfizer, WHO, and 50 former intelligence officials deserve far more exacting scrutiny than Mom.”

Rhetorical Constructs of Manipulative Language

Another rebuttal to Oster’s call for amnesty that I want to highlight is from the anonymous Substack writer known only as “A Midwestern Doctor,” who dissects the “manipulative language” used by Oster in her article. The anonymous doctor writes:15

“When I read through this article, I realised the author highlighted a very common problem … The author is demanding to receive forgiveness for their conduct, but … is refusing to admit they did anything wrong.

In order to accomplish this, they utilised a variety of manipulative rhetorical constructs that are relatively simple and frequently utilised. Because it is so common to encounter propaganda pieces like this, I thought there might be some value in illustrating my thought process as I read this article.”

The doctor goes on to share screenshots of Oster’s article, with arrows to sentences and thoughts inserted in red. Below are a few of those screenshots. For the rest, please see the original Substack article.16

