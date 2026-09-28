CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA - AUGUST 13: A Medical Assistant holds a box of measles, mumps and rubella, vaccine doses at the pediatric office of Dr. Gary M. Kramer on August 13, 2026, in Coral Gables, Florida. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday to overhaul childhood vaccination policy. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
A box of measles, mumps and rubella, vaccine dosesPhoto by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Health

Prof Aldous: 5,037 measles cases. Is the response working? Nobody can say yet

Measles response needs district-level data to show whether vaccination is working
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Prof Colleen Aldous
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