American missionary in DRC has Ebola; US bans travel from area
Health

American missionary in DRC has Ebola; US bans travel from area

US missionary infected in DRC sparks travel bans as Ebola outbreak spreads across Africa and WHO declares emergency.
Published on

Key topics:

  • US missionary infected with Ebola in DRC, evacuated to Germany

  • US imposes travel bans and visa limits after Ebola outbreak in Africa

  • WHO declares Ebola emergency as DRC outbreak spreads with rising deaths

By Annika Inampudi and Jessica Nix

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