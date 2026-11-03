SYMBOL - 02 October 2026, Berlin: During a vaccination appointment at a pharmacy, a syringe is shown inside a vial containing the Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine. (staged scene) Photo: Sebastian Gollnow/dpa (Photo by Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images)
(staged scene) Photo by Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images
Health

Another mRNA vaccine? What a melanoma trial tells us about benefit and safety

Personalised mRNA treatment reduces melanoma recurrence risk.
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Prof Colleen Aldous