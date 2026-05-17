Health
Why birth rates are falling everywhere all at once
Homes and phones are part of the reason for the demographic shift changing our world
Key topics:
Global fertility rates falling below replacement in most countries
Smartphone/social media linked to decline in coupling and births
Fewer relationships, housing pressure, and rising youth isolation
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By John Burn-Murdoch