Katzenellenbogen on Bronkhorstspruit: no chlorine for three weeks, 833 sick, and posters promising “5 More Years”

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – SEPTEMBER 28: Election posters erected on September 28, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. The 2026 South African municipal elections will be held on 4 November 2026 across South Africa, to elect councils for all district, metropolitan and local municipalities in each of the country's nine provinces. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
Election posters erected on September 28, 2026 in PretoriaPhoto by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu
Health

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