Older antibiotics such as amoxicillin are cheap and essential, and they are becoming less profitable to make. Europe is already exposed: China supplied 86% of the EU’s imported penicillins in 2025, and Austria’s Kundl plant has needed substantial public investment. South Africa has seen this before. In 2008, local manufacturers warned that price controls and rising costs threatened supplies of amoxicillin, ampicillin and co-trimoxazole. The Single Exit Price system keeps private-sector medicines affordable, and this year’s extra 2.88% adjustment shows government recognises the cost pressure. But neither pricing rules nor public tenders are designed to spot vulnerable antibiotics before suppliers withdraw them..By Prof Colleen Aldous*.Antibiotics transformed the treatment of bacterial infections and made surgery, cancer treatment and many other medical interventions considerably safer. Yet some of these essential medicines are becoming increasingly difficult to manufacture profitably. The problem is particularly serious for older antibiotics that have been available for decades and are expected to remain inexpensive. When production becomes commercially unattractive, manufacturers may withdraw products, leaving healthcare systems dependent on fewer suppliers.South Africa has experienced these pressures before. Our medicine pricing and procurement policies must balance affordability with the need to maintain reliable supplies.The warning from AustriaIn October 2026, Reuters reported on the difficulties facing Sandoz's penicillin manufacturing facility in Kundl, Austria, one of Europe's last major integrated penicillin production facilities. According to Eurostat data reported by Reuters, China's share of European Union imports of penicillins and their derivatives increased from 44% in 2019 to 86% in 2025. These percentages refer to imports from outside the EU, predominantly bulk pharmaceutical ingredients, rather than Europe's total penicillin consumption.The Kundl facility has received substantial public investment, reflecting recognition that antibiotic manufacturing capacity has strategic value beyond its commercial return. The situation raises the question for South Africa of what happens when an antibiotic remains essential to healthcare but becomes insufficiently profitable to manufacture?Manufacturing antibiotics requires specialised facilities, quality assurance, regulatory compliance and reliable raw materials. Rising energy, labour and transport costs add to these expenses. When costs increase faster than selling prices, manufacturers may discontinue products or concentrate production in fewer facilities. An inexpensive antibiotic may generate limited revenue while remaining indispensable to patients.South Africa has encountered this problem beforeGoing back nearly 20 years, in March 2008, Business Report investigated the effects of medicine price regulation on pharmaceutical manufacturers. Dinesh Bheema, a director at Sandoz South Africa at the time, confirmed that the company had stopped manufacturing two medicines, including an antibiotic, because continued production was no longer commercially viable. The antibiotic was not identified.Desmond Brothers, then chief executive of Ranbaxy South Africa, identified three antibiotics facing similar pressures: amoxicillin, ampicillin and co-trimoxazole. He warned that increasing production costs were making continued supply commercially unattractive without higher selling prices.Manufacturers attributed these difficulties to rising input costs, currency fluctuations and restrictions on medicine price increases. These reports demonstrate that the commercial sustainability of established antibiotics has concerned South African manufacturers for nearly two decades. We need to question whether price regulation alone caused the Sandoz withdrawal or whether Ranbaxy subsequently discontinued the three named antibiotics.The Single Exit Price dilemmaSouth Africa introduced the Single Exit Price (SEP) system in 2004 to improve transparency and prevent discriminatory pricing in the private pharmaceutical market. Manufacturers and importers declare a uniform selling price for each medicine. Although they generally determine the initial price, subsequent increases are regulated..Read more:.From penicillin to a blood thinner: what medicine shortages really cost | Prof Colleen Aldous.SEP includes the manufacturer's price, a logistics fee and VAT. Pharmacy dispensing fees are regulated separately. The system protects consumers against arbitrary price differences, but difficulties can arise when manufacturing costs increase faster than permitted adjustments.The government's decisions in 2026 illustrate this tension. The initial permitted annual SEP adjustment was 1.47%. In September this year, the Department of Health announced an extraordinary additional adjustment of 2.88%, effective from October. The Department acknowledged that rising input costs, supply chain pressures and geopolitical factors were threatening the availability of medicines.This recognised that pricing policy must take into account supply sustainability. Manufacturers can apply for exceptional price adjustments under the existing regulatory framework. Whether these mechanisms adequately address pressures affecting older essential antibiotics requires investigation. The issue is whether the system can identify commercially vulnerable medicines before manufacturers withdraw them.What does the research show?In 2021, K Naidoo and F Suleman published a study in the South African Medical Journal examining medicine withdrawals between 2001 and 2014. They identified 3,691 discontinued medicine stock-keeping units across 152 manufacturers. Importantly, they found no statistically significant correlation between annual increases in SEP and product discontinuations. The findings do not establish that SEP caused medicine withdrawals. The study also examined medicines generally rather than antibiotics specifically. Nevertheless, it highlights the importance of monitoring availability alongside pricing.Public-sector procurement faces a related challengeSEP governs private-sector pricing. Medicines purchased by the State are subject to separate tender arrangements. Public procurement emphasises competitive pricing, although technical compliance and other requirements also influence decisions. Competition protects public funds, but excessive pressure to reduce prices can create vulnerabilities if supplier reliability and manufacturing capacity receive insufficient attention. A low tender price provides little benefit when a supplier cannot deliver.Supply interruptions may require emergency purchases, treatment substitutions or delays in care. Both systems therefore face a common challenge of maintaining affordable prices without undermining reliable supply.Why antibiotic shortages matter for resistanceAntimicrobial resistance is already a major global health problem. A 2024 analysis published in The Lancet estimated that bacterial antimicrobial resistance was associated with approximately 4.71 million deaths in 2021, including 1.14 million directly attributable to resistance. The World Health Organization's 2025 surveillance report estimated that approximately one in six laboratory-confirmed bacterial infections monitored globally in 2023 involved antibiotic resistance. In the WHO African Region, the estimate was approximately one in five.Shortages can complicate treatment. When a preferred antibiotic is unavailable, clinicians may need to prescribe an alternative. Sometimes this means using a broader-spectrum antibiotic, which can increase selective pressure for resistance. The effect depends on the infection and alternative selected. Shortages do not automatically increase resistance. Nevertheless, reliable access to appropriate narrow-spectrum antibiotics remains important for antimicrobial stewardship.The unusual economics of antibioticsResponsible antibiotic prescribing deliberately limits unnecessary use. This protects patients and helps preserve antibiotic effectiveness, but creates unusual commercial incentives. Developers of new antibiotics may invest heavily in medicines whose use is appropriately restricted. Manufacturers of older antibiotics face low prices and potentially declining margins.The United Kingdom has introduced a subscription-style payment model for selected new antibiotics. Manufacturers receive payments linked to the assessed value of maintaining access rather than simply the quantities sold. Although designed primarily for new antibiotics, the approach recognises that an antibiotic's public-health value cannot always be measured by sales revenue.What should South Africa do?South Africa should examine whether its pricing and procurement policies adequately protect essential antibiotic supplies. This does not require abandoning SEP or permitting unrestricted price increases. Targeted reviews could identify older medicines whose continued supply is becoming commercially unsustainable. Assessments should consider manufacturing costs, the number of suppliers, clinical importance, and the consequences of shortages.Public procurement should similarly consider supplier reliability and the risks of dependence on individual manufacturers. The Department of Health should strengthen monitoring of medicine discontinuations and investigate why manufacturers withdraw essential products. Transparent criteria would be necessary to prevent supply concerns from becoming justification for unnecessary price increases. The objective is to protect both affordability and availability..Read more:.Prof Colleen Aldous asks: US HIV funding gone — Will SA’s wealthy fill the gap?.South Africa's experience in 2008 demonstrates that commercial pressures have affected local antibiotic suppliers. The extraordinary SEP adjustment in 2026 shows that government continues to recognise the relationship between pharmaceutical costs and sustainable supply. While there may not yet be sufficient evidence that SEP has caused specific antibiotic shortages in South Africa, there is good reason to investigate whether existing arrangements adequately protect essential medicines.The success of medicine pricing policy should be measured by more than the prices paid. It should also be measured by whether medicines remain reliably available when patients need them..*Professor Colleen Aldous: Professor and Health Care Researcher, UKZN School of Medicine, College of Health Sciences.Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.